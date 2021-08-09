Washington football observations: Practice isn't over until there's a Steven Montez interception

--There aren't many roster battles left, but one of them is at left guard, where Wes Schweitzer appears to have a leg up on Ereck Flowers, who returned to Washington via trade this offseason.

Both have been taking reps with the first team, and either would be a potential swing backup, a useful thing to have in the NFL, particularly with a 17-game schedule looming.

--The other major offensive battle is for the sixth wide receiver spot. Based on early returns, it appears Antonio Gandy-Golden and DeAndre Carter have the edge at the moment. It may come down to what the coaches are looking for. Carter offers more on special teams, but Gandy-Golden's upside as a receiver could make him tough to cut.

--Crazy play of the day: A Ryan Fitzpatrick pass was tipped by Cole Holcomb, then tipped again by Jon Bostic, high in the air. Receiver Isaiah Wright attempted to make a play on the redirected ball, but in the process sent it flying again, this time into the arms of Kendall Fuller.

--Despite Montez's struggles, Washington's first-team offense is steadily putting the pieces together, and has assembled some solid practices over the past week. This is a group that could exceed expectations if everything comes together.