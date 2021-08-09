Washington football observations: Practice isn't over until there's a Steven Montez interception

ASHBURN - The final session of each Washington practice is traditionally a scrimmage-style period where the starters go first, then the backups, then the third-team.
Since third-team quarterback Kyle Allen is currently out with an ankle injury, Steven Montez, who was on the practice squad last year, is filling in the role.
It hasn't gone great.
Four of the last five practices have ended with a walk-off interception by the defense. The lone exception was Sunday, when cornerback Troy Apke dropped a pass that was thrown right to him in the end zone.
On Tuesday Apke got his redemption, and the defense continued its trend of celebrating as it leaves the field.
Coach Ron Rivera said he thinks Montez is attempting to make the perfect pass instead of settling for one that's good enough. Montez didn't take a single snap last year, because there were no preseason games, so Thursday in New England will be a big moment for him and his future in the league.
Other observations:
--Taylor Heinicke appeared to have his right foot stepped on early in Tuesday's practice. He didn't miss a drill, but was noticeably favoring the left foot throughout the session. Likely nothing, but with Allen already out, it's worth keeping an eye on.
--There aren't many roster battles left, but one of them is at left guard, where Wes Schweitzer appears to have a leg up on Ereck Flowers, who returned to Washington via trade this offseason.
Both have been taking reps with the first team, and either would be a potential swing backup, a useful thing to have in the NFL, particularly with a 17-game schedule looming.
--The other major offensive battle is for the sixth wide receiver spot. Based on early returns, it appears Antonio Gandy-Golden and DeAndre Carter have the edge at the moment. It may come down to what the coaches are looking for. Carter offers more on special teams, but Gandy-Golden's upside as a receiver could make him tough to cut.
--Crazy play of the day: A Ryan Fitzpatrick pass was tipped by Cole Holcomb, then tipped again by Jon Bostic, high in the air. Receiver Isaiah Wright attempted to make a play on the redirected ball, but in the process sent it flying again, this time into the arms of Kendall Fuller.
--Despite Montez's struggles, Washington's first-team offense is steadily putting the pieces together, and has assembled some solid practices over the past week. This is a group that could exceed expectations if everything comes together.
--Offensive line coach John Matsko was not having it from the scout-team defense today. The drill called for the defense to emulate what a future opponent will do, but one of the players took it upon himself to go off-script and try to make a play to impress the coaches ahead of cut day.
Matsko shut the drill down and barked at the defensive players to know their role - it was a time to follow the script, not to make the highlight reel.
--New offensive lineman Jon Toth has a second career, as a male model. He's aiming to crack the roster in Washington, but has already been signed to modeling agency IMG, and has done a campaign for Calvin Klein.
The 27-year-old Toth is listed at 6-foot-5, 308 pounds, but in a modeling industry that's increasingly becoming more inclusive, that's not a barrier to entry.
"It's big and tall modeling, so you're supposed to be larger," he said. "I've always liked staying in shape and being strong, so it was kind of natural for me to stay in the weight room and stay in shape, and it translated to modeling as well."
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD