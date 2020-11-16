Washington Football observations: The coordinators, Alex Smith, believing in Rivera and more

The Kentucky Derby bills itself as the "fastest two minutes in sports." Sunday's game-tying drive by the Washington Football team may well have been the slowest two minutes. It took 17 plays, and a couple very favorable calls, for Alex Smith to move his team into position for the game-tying field goal.
In tribute to that drive, let's meander through a handful of topics of interest to Football Team fans now that Week 10 is in the books and coach Ron Rivera's squad is at 2-7.
The coordinators:
Washington's two coordinators have both felt heat this season, but they are in very different places in their careers.
On offense, Scott Turner is a first-time coordinator (essentially), learning the rhythms of calling an NFL game.
He has erred at times, but that's part of the learning process. When you hire a young coordinator, you don't let him take his lumps just to send him on his way after. You hope that learning has taken place, and growth will follow.
Now, it's way too early to tell if Turner is the next prodigy to come out of Washington, but he'll get at least the 2021 season to prove he's moving in the right direction.
On defense, Jack Del Rio is an established NFL coach. He made clear when he was hired he's only in Washington to run the defense the way Rivera wants it run, but Rivera has allowed him to put his stamp on things as well.
When defenses struggle, a popular parlor game is to debate whether they're "too complicated," as though somehow simplifying things will be enough to hold off elite NFL quarterbacks.
Detroit's second touchdown pass is one such example. Washington was playing a modified coverage where Kendall Fuller had some deep (safety) responsibilites, while Jimmy Moreland was playing in coverage, handing off at a certain point.
Whatever was drawn up there didn't work. It's above my pay grade to know whether that's on Moreland to learn or Del Rio to simplify, but the unit underachieved for much of the first half, and regardless of who's fault that is, it shouldn't be happening.
There's also the matter of Del Rio's political tweets - he's an avid Trump supporter who at one point retweeted a video suggesting the coronavirus pandemic was a hoax. There's nothing wrong with him expressing his viewpoint, and indeed, a room full of NFL owners might nod along approvingly. But the Washington culture has been moving in the opposite direction since Rivera took over, and it's easy to wonder if Del Rio will step aside this offseason to allow Rivera a more hands-on role with his defense - and culture.
Alex Smith is your 2021 Week 1 starter.
Sure, he's the winner by default, but it's hard to imagine any other option at this point. Consider...
-Kyle Allen: Likely to miss at least some of the offseason
-Draft pick: Unless it's Trevor Lawrence, you'll want to give a rookie time to learn
-Free agent: Rivera talks about going young - this would be extremely unexpected
-Dwayne Haskins: Nope.
So that takes us back to Smith, who has made big strides in each of his three appearances this season. Washington has a rough stretch in early December, but it's not unreasonable to think Smith will continue to be a viable option.
That's different than saying he's the franchise's future. Rivera hesitated when asked about that on Monday, and rightfully so - he's trying to build a long-term, sustainable winner in Washington, and Smith isn't the guy to do that.
Still, 2021 is interesting. Smith's contract, which is not guaranteed, calls for a $19 million salary. It seems highly unlikely he'd get anything even approaching that on the open market, but a renegotiation could be a touchy topic as well.
Best guess: Smith takes a pay cut, and serves as the bridge to the future, whoever that is.
Free agent wins
This team loses so much in free agency, it's worth noting this year was a win overall.
Kendall Fuller is the rare big-money signing who has lived up to his contract, and that's just as a cornerback. His smarts allow Washington to use him in a number of roles, and if Deshazor Everett's injury turns out to be serious, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Fuller lining up at safety the rest of the way.
The team's other free agent cornerback, Ronald Darby, has also been a pleasant surprise. He battled through injuries at his previous stops, which may have been a factor, but he's on the way to one of his best NFL seasons.
Ditto for J.D. McKissic, who has found new life in this offense.
The biggest head scratcher is Thomas Davis, who was hired as a mentor/contributor but hasn't done much contributing. With Rivera unhappy with the play of his linebackers, it doesn't make much sense.
It's time for Rivera to tune out the noise:
In this pandemic year, much of the interaction between the Football Team and reporters happens on Zoom.
The Athletic's Ben Standig got Rivera's thoughts on the arrangement last week, and the quote was an interesting one.
“I’ll tell you, some of you guys are fascinating," Rivera said. "There’s a group of you guys that I think have the right attitude toward what we’re trying to do here. There’s a couple of you that don’t and think it’s a joke, and honestly, it really pisses me off. But there’s a group of you guys that get it.”
Rivera's operation has been highly attentive to what is being said since arriving, which is not unusual. Mike Shanahan similarly kept tabs on the local conversation.
The problem, though, is in the perspective.
Rivera is an accomplished NFL coach with a successful track record. He is within his rights to feel like he should be entitled to the benefit of the doubt as he starts rebuilding the franchise.
But he hasn't lived the last two decades under owner Dan Snyder.
The team has seen a procession of distinguished coaches, all of whom have seen their reputations sullied by their involvement with the Football Team.
It's not that fans and media don't see what Rivera is trying to do, it's that their skepticism is valid - they've seen similar promises not work, over and over and over.
Washington is a tough gig. But it's not a tough gig because of the fans (who have remained impressively loyal) or the media (which is not nearly as intense as other East Coast cities). It's a tough gig because of the owner.
If Rivera turns Washington into a winner, he'll be hailed as a hero. But he shouldn't expect anybody to assume he'll have success, because you could fill a bus with distinguished football men who have tried, and failed, before him.
Postgame reaction
Similarly, it struck me as tone deaf that Rivera used his postgame press conference to complain about the officiating.
Chase Young's final penalty was a justifiable one, and Washington had been bailed out the drive before on a fourth-down pass interference call that was questionable at best.
Rivera has been largely successful at instilling a culture of hard work and accountability in the building. Losing is frustrating, but the tone gets set at the top.
There is an extensive history of Washington players, coaches and executives complaining that the referees are biased against the team. It's not a productive mentality.
Meanwhile Chase Young, who could have very easily ducked the postgame Zoom, made a point of taking questions from reporters.
"Rookie mistake," he said. "It happens."
Jonathan Allen offered similarly wise words.
"They key for us is just to block out the media," he said. "We're going to get slammed in the media, and that's fine. That's what you guys' job is for. We just need to buckle down, focus on what we need to do as a team. Circle the wagons, take care of one another, and take it one week at a time."
Hopefully Rivera was taking notes.
Quick hits:
-One thing I love about Chase Young: He is an enthusiastic teammate. He gets just as excited for other players' sacks as his own, and celebrates offensive success from the sideline.
-The grass is always greener on the other side of the kicking fence. Dustin Hopkins has proven he can kick at an NFL level. He's in a slump right now, but better to let him try to kick his way out of it than bring in somebody unproven.
-That said, it was concerning he wasn't allowed to try a 56-yarder, indoors, on the first drive Sunday. It's fair to expect an NFL kicker to be able to make that.
-For all the talk about there not being enough talent offensively, I think there's enough talent offensively. Cam Sims is producing at a high level, and between McKissic, Logan Thomas and Antonio Gibson, this isn't the Greatest Show on Turf, but it's a serviceable NFL offense.
