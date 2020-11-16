Washington Football observations: The coordinators, Alex Smith, believing in Rivera and more

Kendall Fuller is the rare big-money signing who has lived up to his contract, and that's just as a cornerback. His smarts allow Washington to use him in a number of roles, and if Deshazor Everett's injury turns out to be serious, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Fuller lining up at safety the rest of the way.

The team's other free agent cornerback, Ronald Darby, has also been a pleasant surprise. He battled through injuries at his previous stops, which may have been a factor, but he's on the way to one of his best NFL seasons.

Ditto for J.D. McKissic, who has found new life in this offense.

The biggest head scratcher is Thomas Davis, who was hired as a mentor/contributor but hasn't done much contributing. With Rivera unhappy with the play of his linebackers, it doesn't make much sense.

It's time for Rivera to tune out the noise:

In this pandemic year, much of the interaction between the Football Team and reporters happens on Zoom.

The Athletic's Ben Standig got Rivera's thoughts on the arrangement last week, and the quote was an interesting one.