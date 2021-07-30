Washington football observations: The first scuffles of camp arrive, but unlike past years, the coach doesn't let it escalate

New coach Ron Rivera wants nothing of the sort. He inserted himself into the fray right away, and huddled the team to let them know lapses in discipline will be costly during games.

That was the end of that.

More Friday observations:

--It was probably the hottest day of a hot week, but the work remained crisp for most of the practice, and in a twist, the offense was the clear winner on the day. Ryan Fitzpatrick and the first-team unit seems to have made real strides in getting its timing down.

--Friday brought the first one-on-one sessions between receivers and cornerbacks. There were no major revelations (Terry McLaurin is still amazing), but Kelvin Harmon had a sharp catch as he continues to prove he's back from a torn ACL that sidelined him last year.

--Troy Apke, former safety, has made highlight plays each of the last two days at cornerback. Still, I'm waiting for the preseason games before declaring he's turned the corner.

--McLaurin had the catch of the day, hauling in a 45-yarder from Fitzpatrick. After, he yelled: "I see you, Fitz!"

--Cam Sims left with a knee injury, but coach Ron Rivera said the departure was precautionary.