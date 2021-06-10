Washington football observations: Too many WRs, not enough spots, and will there be a true QB competition?

Gandy-Golden, the former Liberty standout who didn't play much in his rookie season, had the play of the day on Thursday, a spinning, one-handed catch that sent McLaurin sprinting off the bench to celebrate with him.

More practice observations:

--For the second day in a row, the defense completely dominated the offense during live competition. Coach Ron Rivera suggested after that those results can be misleading, because he asked the offensive line not to do certain things in the interest of getting everybody out of the minicamp healthy (mission nearly accomplished - Logan Thomas was the lone player to get banged up during the week).

That's a fair caveat, but it wasn't just the line. The secondary got the better of the receivers, and after failing to convert any of their breakups to interceptions on Wednesday, the defensive backs had a pick party on Thursday, with Bobby McCain pulling in two and Khaleke Hudson snagging another. The line also created two by tipping passes.

--Most importantly, though, it's time to talk quarterbacks. Taylor Heinicke outplayed Ryan Fitzpatrick throughout the week, and once again, Rivera promised competition at training camp.

"They're going to compete," Rivera said. "They're going to push each other, and I'm looking forward to it."