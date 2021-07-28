Washington football observations: Two fan favorites emerge early in Richmond - Taylor Heinicke and Chase Young

This was what we had been missing for the last two years.

A spirited crowd of about 3,000 packed the hill in Richmond to welcome the Washington Football Team to its first training camp practice of the season.

The loudest fan may have been one of the most famous - Chase Young's mom, Carla, who wore Young's Pro Bowl jersey for the occasion.

But it became clear who the fan favorite was pretty quickly. Former Old Dominion standout Taylor Heinicke was cheered wildly every time he completed a pass, then serenaded by fans chanting his name as he stopped to sign autographs after the workout.

Of course, this isn't Heinicke's team, that honor belongs to Ryan Fitzpatrick, who received plenty of love as well, but fans appear to be more than comfortable with the backup option.

More observations:

--The vaccine problem is going to get worse before it gets better. According to Tuesday's numbers, Washington is last in the league, with just 60% of players on their first shot. But we got an early glimpse into the roster breakdown on Wednesday, as players who aren't vaccinated have to wear a mask at all times while inside the building at the training center.