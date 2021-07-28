Washington football observations: Two fan favorites emerge early in Richmond - Taylor Heinicke and Chase Young

This was what we had been missing for the last two years.
A spirited crowd of about 3,000 packed the hill in Richmond to welcome the Washington Football Team to its first training camp practice of the season.
The loudest fan may have been one of the most famous - Chase Young's mom, Carla, who wore Young's Pro Bowl jersey for the occasion.
But it became clear who the fan favorite was pretty quickly. Former Old Dominion standout Taylor Heinicke was cheered wildly every time he completed a pass, then serenaded by fans chanting his name as he stopped to sign autographs after the workout.
Of course, this isn't Heinicke's team, that honor belongs to Ryan Fitzpatrick, who received plenty of love as well, but fans appear to be more than comfortable with the backup option.
More observations:
--The vaccine problem is going to get worse before it gets better. According to Tuesday's numbers, Washington is last in the league, with just 60% of players on their first shot. But we got an early glimpse into the roster breakdown on Wednesday, as players who aren't vaccinated have to wear a mask at all times while inside the building at the training center.
Some players may have chosen to voluntarily wear a mask, but among the players observed to have been wearing them, many were starters, including star defensive linemen Chase Young, Matt Ioannidis and Daron Payne, and of course Montez Sweat made his feelings clear earlier this month.
For players on the roster bubble, getting vaccinated has become unofficially mandatory - if they're cut, no team will give them a tryout.
That means when Washington cuts its roster down to 53 players, it's possible the 60% number falls significantly. No wonder coach Ron Rivera was so frustrated on Tuesday.
--Some great news: safety Landon Collins ran with the first team, and looked great just nine months after tearing his Achilles. Collins inspired mixed emotions among fans last year, but his presence allows Washington to be even more versatile in the secondary.
--The not-as-great news: receiver Curtis Samuel worked on a side field with trainers as he continues to rehab a groin injury that kept him out of the team's minicamp. Samuel is a vet who has spent years with Rivera, but his role will be a specialized one in this offense, so the practice time is crucial. It's not time for the panic button yet, but if he's not practicing by the time the first preseason game rolls around, I'll change my tune.
--Third-string quarterback Kyle Allen had three passes tipped by the backup defensive line. Fitzpatrick had two with the first team.
--As promised, Heinicke ran a small handful of plays with the first team, while Fitzpatrick took that shift with the second team. But that was the exception.
--Autographs have a new format. Players sign mini footballs then throw them to the crowd after workouts. Jeremy Reaves and Terry McLaurin both gave their gloves to kids as well.
--Look out for defensive lineman James Smith-Williams, who played fast and physical throughout the session.
--Chase Young took it upon himself to deliver Sam Cosmi a message at the start of the workout. They lined up across from each other, and Young dominated Cosmi, throwing him backwards. It wasn't the point of the drill, and it wasn't malicious - just a little "welcome to the NFL" for Cosmi.
--The field was in excellent condition, which is something that's extremely important to Rivera.
