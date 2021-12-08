Washington football star Jonathan Allen pledges to give $3 million to charities during his career

ASHBURN - When he was 8, Washington defensive tackle Jonathan Allen spent a year in the foster care system.
He's often cited that experience as having shaped him and his desire to give back to similar at-risk youth, something he took to a new level on Tuesday night - he and his wife Hannah announced plans to give $3 million to local charities during his playing career in Washington.
Allen received a four-year contract extension this offseason with $33.1 million guaranteed at signing that keeps him with the Football Team for the foreseeable future.
The pledge was announced as Allen was named the team's nominee for the NFL's "Walter Payton Man of the Year" award for the second-consecutive year. The NFL chooses one national winner each year - last year it was Russell Wilson.
Allen made his giving pledge on Tuesday night at the Sasha Bruce House in Washington, D.C., where he gave the home a $100,000 gift. The home works with at-risk children, and Allen often visits the facility to hang out with the children who are sheltering there.
"When I first got the contract, it was truly a blessing," he told reporters at the event. "God definitely blessed me with this, so I want to give it back to the community."
Allen's mother suffered from mental illness, leading to his time in the foster care system alongside his brother, Richard Allen III. A year later, their father, Richard Allen II, won custody of the boys in court.
Allen's brother and father are both sergeants in the Army. Washington coach Ron Rivera, himself the son of an Army officer, said the military background shows in Allen's commitment and precision on the football field.
"Jonathan's an all-in kind of guy," Rivera said. "Whatever he does, he's all into it - whether it's being part of this football team, or out there in the community, working with the different aspects of the community service that he does.
"I was fortunate enough to play with Walter (Payton) and he epitomizes Walter's spirit. He really does. It's kind of cool to watch him because when a guy goes and does something for the community, sometimes guys are just there. When he's there, he's in."
Allen's teammate in the trenches, Daron Payne, said Allen is a worthy nominee.
"He's always doing a bunch of events, always has things going on, and I know he's always trying to lend a helping hand," Payne said. "So I'm glad to see that happen for him."
