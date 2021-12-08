Washington football star Jonathan Allen pledges to give $3 million to charities during his career

Allen's mother suffered from mental illness, leading to his time in the foster care system alongside his brother, Richard Allen III. A year later, their father, Richard Allen II, won custody of the boys in court.

Allen's brother and father are both sergeants in the Army. Washington coach Ron Rivera, himself the son of an Army officer, said the military background shows in Allen's commitment and precision on the football field.

"Jonathan's an all-in kind of guy," Rivera said. "Whatever he does, he's all into it - whether it's being part of this football team, or out there in the community, working with the different aspects of the community service that he does.

"I was fortunate enough to play with Walter (Payton) and he epitomizes Walter's spirit. He really does. It's kind of cool to watch him because when a guy goes and does something for the community, sometimes guys are just there. When he's there, he's in."

Allen's teammate in the trenches, Daron Payne, said Allen is a worthy nominee.

"He's always doing a bunch of events, always has things going on, and I know he's always trying to lend a helping hand," Payne said. "So I'm glad to see that happen for him."