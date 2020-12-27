Washington Football Team game will kick off in prime time; Cowboys-Giants game at 1 p.m. will also have significance

Three teams can still win the NFC East title in Week 17. None of them will finish with a winning record.

The Dallas Cowboys (6-9) will face the New York Giants (5-10) at 1 p.m., on Fox. The winner of that game will temporarily lead the NFC East, but will have to wait to find out if they will make the playoffs.

The Washington Football Team (6-9) will face the Philadelphia Eagles on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” with an 8:20 p.m. kickoff.

If Washington wins, it will be the NFC East champion, leaping the Cowboys-Giants winner. If it loses, it is eliminated and the Cowboys or Giants are playoff bound.

Even with nothing on the line for Philadelphia (4-10-1), the Eagles are early favorites in the game, thanks to a late-season surge behind backup quarterback Jalen Hurts.

