Washington Football Team game will kick off in primetime; Cowboys-Giants game at 1 p.m. will also have significance

Three teams can still win the NFC East title in Week 17. None of them will finish with a winning record.

The Dallas Cowboys (6-9) will face the New York Giants (5-10) at 1 p.m., on Fox. The winner of that game will temporarily lead the NFC East, but will have to wait to find out if they will make the playoffs.

The Washington Football Team (6-9) will face the Philadelphia Eagles on NBC's "Sunday Night Football," with an 8:20 p.m. kickoff.

If Washington wins, they will be the NFC East champions, leaping the Cowboys-Giants winner. If they lose, they are eliminated and the Cowboys or Giants are playoff bound.

Even with nothing on the line for Philadelphia (4-10-1), the Eagles are early favorites in the game, thanks to a late-season surge behind backup quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts is a mobile quarterback, and that's been a problem for Washington this year, which has lost to Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson and Teddy Bridgewater.

Washington is awaiting word on its quarterback situation. The team is hoping to have Alex Smith available, but he has missed the last two games with a calf injury.

If he cannot play it is likely the team will turn to former Old Dominion star Taylor Heinicke, who only joined the team in December.