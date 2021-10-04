Washington Football Team head trainer placed on administrative leave after law enforcement search of facility

The Washington Football Team's head trainer, Ryan Vermillion, has been placed on adminstrative leave by the team after becoming the subject of a federal investigation.

"Ryan Vermillion has been placed on adminstrative leave due to an ongoing criminal investigation that is unrelated to the team," a team spokesman said in response to an inquiry from The Times-Dispatch.

Vermillion followed coach Ron Rivera from Carolina. Last week, federal authorities searched the team's facility in Ashburn.

Vermillion arrived after Rivera parted ways with the team's previous head trainer, Larry Hess, who was himself investigated after sensitive medical information for hundreds of NFL players was stolen from his car in 2016.

DEA officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Rivera directed inquiries to the statement from the team.

"All I can tell you is we've made a statement," he said.