Washington Football Team preview: Ignore the name and the owner - this is Ron Rivera's team, for better and worse

But on paper, with full health, there is no reason for pessimism.

Offensively, this is a group that will put five potent receivers on the field at a time. If Fitzpatrick can make the right decisions, and be gifted enough time in the pocket, this could be the best Washington offense in years. It'll certainly be the most fun.

Defensively, Jamin Davis isn't ready to dominate yet, but better cornerbacks, and the return of Landon Collins (my pick as the unexpected star of the season), should allow the defensive line to get better results than it had last year.

Any talk about schedule strength in the NFL is ridiculous, because things change so quickly, but it's fair to note that if they're healthy, games against Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Josh Allen will be difficult to win.

This isn't a Super Bowl team yet. But looking around the NFC East, it's hard to find a compelling reason to pick anybody other than the Football Team, particularly given the Rivera factor.

And so it all comes back to the coach, as it always will in Washington this season. Rivera is known for occasionally maddening decisions. He's also known for guiding teams with a steady hand and the kind of leadership that hasn't been seen around Ashburn in a while.