Washington Football Team reports first positive coronavirus case, shuts facility

A player who was not with the Washington Football Team this weekend in Detroit has tested positive for COVID-19.
The team has closed its facility and will conduct all meetings and workouts virtually this week while awaiting the results of further testing.
The player who tested positive was not named, though a source confirmed that the player was not with the team this weekend in Detroit, so there is hope further testing will reveal it to be an isolated case.
Most of Washington's 53-man roster of players traveled to Detroit, but the team also has a 16-player practice squad that does not travel.
Washington is scheduled to play a home game against Cincinnati on Sunday. On Monday, the team announced it would not allow fans in light of a recent spike in cases regionally. (The initial plan had called for about 1,000 fans to attend.)
That game will be followed by a Thanksgiving matchup in Dallas, one of the NFL's biggest games each year.
This is the first positive case for Washington, an organization that has been more cautious than most - the team was the first to shut down its facilities and ban employee travel when the outbreak started.
Before players reported, the team constructed an extra weight room and more meeting rooms at its Ashburn facility, to allow players to distance throughout the day.
Players also wear wristbands that track who they have come in contact with at the facility, to aid in contact tracing.
At least Washington players contracted the coronavirus this spring, before reporting to training camp, but there had been zero positives since the team gathered.
Coach Ron Rivera made a personal appeal to players to keep the virus out of the facility as he went through cancer treatments earlier this year.
He was asked by a television reporter on Thursday why Washington was able to have success other teams hadn't to that point.
“You just jinxed us," Rivera said with a laugh.
He added: "I think, for whatever reason, our guys have been very diligent about it, which we really do appreciate. We’ve been very good. I do know that (player development director) Malcolm Blacken and his guys are constantly checking in on the guys, calling the guys, reminding the guys of their COVID responsibilities, their testing and all that kind of stuff.
"Hopefully, we can continue that and skip this jinx that was just put on us and stay COVID-free and keep our fingers crossed that that’s what happens. But I really do attribute it to our support staff that really do stay on our players and constantly remind them to be careful and smart and doing their testing."
On Tuesday, the team put out a statement in light of the positive test.
It read, in part: "We will continue to work closely with the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer and follow the league’s guidance. The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff is our number one priority."
