Washington Football Team reports first positive coronavirus case, shuts facility

Players also wear wristbands that track who they have come in contact with at the facility, to aid in contact tracing.

At least Washington players contracted the coronavirus this spring, before reporting to training camp, but there had been zero positives since the team gathered.

Coach Ron Rivera made a personal appeal to players to keep the virus out of the facility as he went through cancer treatments earlier this year.

He was asked by a television reporter on Thursday why Washington was able to have success other teams hadn't to that point.

“You just jinxed us," Rivera said with a laugh.

He added: "I think, for whatever reason, our guys have been very diligent about it, which we really do appreciate. We’ve been very good. I do know that (player development director) Malcolm Blacken and his guys are constantly checking in on the guys, calling the guys, reminding the guys of their COVID responsibilities, their testing and all that kind of stuff.