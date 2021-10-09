Washington Football Team returns to the radio airwaves in Richmond

Sports radio 910 The Fan in Richmond will be the new affiliate for Washington Football Team radio broadcasts.
The team's broadcasts had not aired in Richmond through the season's first month, but the team and 910's parent company, Audacy, reached a deal this week.
The broadcasts, which include pregame and postgame coverage, will air on both 910 and 105.1 FM in the Richmond area, beginning with Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD
Michael Phillips
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today