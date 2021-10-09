 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Washington Football Team returns to the radio airwaves in Richmond
0 Comments

Washington Football Team returns to the radio airwaves in Richmond

  • 0
Giants Washington Football (copy)

Washington Football Team defenders during a win over the Giants.

 The Associated Press

Sports radio 910 The Fan in Richmond will be the new affiliate for Washington Football Team radio broadcasts.

The team's broadcasts had not aired in Richmond through the season's first month, but the team and 910's parent company, Audacy, reached a deal this week.

The broadcasts, which include pregame and postgame coverage, will air on both 910 and 105.1 FM in the Richmond area, beginning with Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

mphillips@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6546

Twitter: @michaelpRTD

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News