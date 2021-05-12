Washington Football Team schedule released - five of their six NFC East games will close the season

The NFC East, never a bastion of stability, could once again get decided in the season's final weeks, as the Cowboys, Eagles, Giants and Washington will all play each other multiple times to close the season.
Five of Washington's six divisional games come in the final five weeks of the season, giving the team the opportunity to control its own fate late in the year - if it can survive a challenging schedule before then.
The Football Team opens with a pair of home games, first against the Chargers, then a short turnaround to a Thursday night game against the Giants.
Other home headliners include a visit from Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Oct. 17, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Nov. 14, and Russell Wilson and the Seahawks return to FedEx Field on Monday, Nov. 29.
The Cowboys are in Washington on Dec. 12, just two weeks before Washington returns the favor in Dallas.
Washington's road trips to circle include an Oct. 24 trip to Lambeau Field to face the Packers, the team's first trip to Las Vegas, on Dec. 5, and Ron Rivera's homecoming in Carolina, on Nov. 21.
Once again the national television slots largely ignored the Football Team.
The matchup against the Giants, which was featured on Thanksgiving night just four years ago, won't even be picked up on Fox's Thursday Night Football - it has been relegated to the cable-only portion of the package on NFL Network.
Leno signed to bolster offensive line: Washington now has four left tackles who could plausibly win the starting job after Wednesday's signing of former Bears standout Charles Leno.
Leno received a one-year, $5 million contract, and will enter the fray alongside veteran Cornelius Lucas, who started in the position last year.
Washington also has two intriguing newcomers at the position, Saahdiq Charles, who missed his rookie season with various injuries, and Samuel Cosmi, of Texas, who was taken in the second round of this year's draft.
Charles could slide to guard if needed, while Leno or Lucas could also back up Morgan Moses at right tackle, though a selling point of coming to Washington for Leno was the opportunity to stay at left tackle, which other teams weren't offering.
Washington Football Team 2021 schedule
Sept. 12, vs. L.A. Chargers, 1 p.m.
Sept. 16 (Thu.), vs. N.Y. Giants, 8:20
Sept. 26, at Buffalo, 1
Oct. 3, at Atlanta, 1
Oct. 10, vs. New Orleans, 1
Oct. 17, vs. Kansas City, 1
Oct. 24, at Green Bay, 1
Oct. 31, at Denver, 4:25
Week 9, Bye week
Nov. 14, vs. Tampa Bay, 1
Nov. 21, at Carolina, 1
Nov. 29 (Mon.), vs. Seattle, 8:15
Dec. 5, at Las Vegas, 4:05
Dec. 12, vs. Dallas, 1
Dec. 18, or 19, at Philadelphia, TBD
Dec. 26, at Dallas, 8:20
Jan. 2, vs. Philadelphia, 1
Jan. 9, at N.Y. Giants, TBD
