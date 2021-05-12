Washington Football Team schedule released - five of their six NFC East games will close the season

The NFC East, never a bastion of stability, could once again get decided in the season's final weeks, as the Cowboys, Eagles, Giants and Washington will all play each other multiple times to close the season.

Five of Washington's six divisional games come in the final five weeks of the season, giving the team the opportunity to control its own fate late in the year - if it can survive a challenging schedule before then.

The Football Team opens with a pair of home games, first against the Chargers, then a short turnaround to a Thursday night game against the Giants.

Other home headliners include a visit from Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Oct. 17, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Nov. 14, and Russell Wilson and the Seahawks return to FedEx Field on Monday, Nov. 29.

The Cowboys are in Washington on Dec. 12, just two weeks before Washington returns the favor in Dallas.

Washington's road trips to circle include an Oct. 24 trip to Lambeau Field to face the Packers, the team's first trip to Las Vegas, on Dec. 5, and Ron Rivera's homecoming in Carolina, on Nov. 21.

Once again the national television slots largely ignored the Football Team.