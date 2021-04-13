Washington Football Team signs a former basketball player from Chile who wants to make the leap to the NFL

The Washington Football team signed a basketball player from Chile on Tuesday.
Sammis Reyes, who played college hoops at Tulane, will be the latest hoops player to attempt to switch to being an NFL tight end, a path blazed by Antonio Gates and Tony Gonzalez, but also seen recently by VCU's Mo Alie-Cox.
Reyes was initially selected to join the NFL's International Player Pathway Program, which is an attempt to boost the number of foreign-born players in the league.
Under the program, a certain number of teams each year are picked to have an extra roster spot, which goes to one of the pre-selected players.
Washington was chosen to participate last year, and had German defensive lineman David Bada on its roster.
This year the Football Team was not one of the selected clubs, but Washington sent a representative to Reyes' pro day, and decided to sign him anyway, as a part of the team's regular 90-man training camp roster.
The team was likely intrigued by Reyes' size - at 6-foot-6, 260 pounds, he represents the ideal player at the tight end position.
Reyes moved from Chile to the United States when he was a teenager, and played high school basketball in Florida. According to a profile of him in the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the football coaches at the school tried to recruit him to the team but he was set on playing basketball.
Washington is continuing to scout out players in advance of the draft, which will take place at the end of the month.
