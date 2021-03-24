Washington Football Team taking fan submissions for the team's new name

Have a thought on what the Washington Football Team should be named? Now's your chance to weigh in.

The team has launched a submission page at WashingtonJourney.com, where fans can send in their suggestions ahead of what the team is describing as the "next phase" of the rebranding effort.

The team has committed to keeping the "Washington Football Team" moniker through the 2021 season, with a rebranding to be announced in the spring of 2022.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The temporary name was adopted this season after advertisers and other groups pressured the team to stop using the term "Redskins," which is considered derogatory towards Native Americans.

Team president Jason Wright said submissions will be taken through April 5th, and since the team launched the site, more than 15,000 ideas have been received, from 60 countries and six continents.

"This is about much more than a name; this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to be a meaningful and lasting part of our history," Wright said in the announcement.