Washington Football Team to unveil new name on Feb. 2, but it won't be RedWolves

The Washington Football Team will introduce its new name and identity on Feb. 2, but it won't be "RedWolves," a popular choice among fans.
Team president Jason Wright made the announcement Tuesday morning on the team's website.
"Because of your interest in the name, we put Wolves on a list of options to explore fully," he wrote. "Once we began looking into Wolves, however, we became aware of a notable challenge: trademarks held by other teams would limit our ability to make the name our own."
Arkansas State's teams play as the Red Wolves, and many other pro sports teams use wolf-related imagery.
The Football Team played for two years under a temporary identity after pressure from sponsors led them to ditch the "Redskins" moniker they had held since 1933.
The team played its inaugural season, in 1932, as the Boston Braves, and moved to Washington in 1937.
Washington initially promised a full, behind-the-scenes look into the renaming process, launching a video series called "Making the Brand."
But after the third episode, Wright said he heard feedback from fans who felt the series was overkill, and it was put on pause.
The team brought it back with a final episode on Tuesday, promising the new name on Feb. 2, or 2/2/22.
The episode centered around interviews with Washington legends Joe Gibbs and Doug Williams, as well as current general manager and former player Martin Mayhew.
The video promised a tribute to the team's heritage, something Wright has declared important to make sure the franchise retains its loyal fans through the transition.
It's also an area where Washington has struggled this season.
The year marked the 30th anniversary of Washington's 1991 title team, but no recognition was made during the course of the season.
The team also held a widely-panned ceremony to retire the jersey of Sean Taylor, and did not acknowledge the return of longtime star Ryan Kerrigan on Sunday when he returned to the stadium as a member of the Eagles.
In the days after the Taylor retirement, Wright promised to bring more voices into the organization who are aware of the team's history and can help properly honor it.
Now Wright, who has been on the job for less than two years, readies for one of the biggest moments in team history, as Washington unveils its new identity in less than one month.
"Mark your calendar," Wright wrote in an email to fans. "The moment you’ve been waiting for is just weeks away."
