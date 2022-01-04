Washington Football Team to unveil new name on Feb. 2, but it won't be RedWolves

The team brought it back with a final episode on Tuesday, promising the new name on Feb. 2, or 2/2/22.

The episode centered around interviews with Washington legends Joe Gibbs and Doug Williams, as well as current general manager and former player Martin Mayhew.

The video promised a tribute to the team's heritage, something Wright has declared important to make sure the franchise retains its loyal fans through the transition.

It's also an area where Washington has struggled this season.

The year marked the 30th anniversary of Washington's 1991 title team, but no recognition was made during the course of the season.

The team also held a widely-panned ceremony to retire the jersey of Sean Taylor, and did not acknowledge the return of longtime star Ryan Kerrigan on Sunday when he returned to the stadium as a member of the Eagles.

In the days after the Taylor retirement, Wright promised to bring more voices into the organization who are aware of the team's history and can help properly honor it.