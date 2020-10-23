Washington Football Team will allow 3,000 fans at games starting in November

The Washington Football Team will allow about 3,000 fans into the stadium for a Nov. 8 game against the New York Giants.

Seats will be offered to season ticket holders first, in order of how long they have had tickets with the team.

The Baltimore Ravens, the other team based in Maryland, announced a similar plan on Friday, after receiving approval from the state.

Washington's only game played in front of fans was in Cleveland, where about 6,000 fans were permitted to watch the Browns play. After the game, many Washington players expressed that even the small number of fans made a big difference in the atmosphere at the stadium.

For Sunday's game against Dallas, the current rules will still apply, which allow only immediate family members to attend.

Beginning on Nov. 8, the suites at FedEx Field will also be permitted to re-open.