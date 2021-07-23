Washington Football Team will offer free vaccines to fans while they attend training camp in Richmond

The Washington Football Team has announced more details about its upcoming training camp, including the release of more tickets to previously sold-out sessions.

Training camp will begin on Tuesday, but the first day open to fans will be next Wednesday, July 28, at the team's facility in Richmond.

The Friday and Saturday sessions had previously sold out through the team's website, but the team is now offering a waiting list, and plans to release additional tickets in the coming days.

Washington also announced training camp enhancements, including daily music from DJ P Knock, and a Saturday performance by the band 10 Spot after the Fan Appreciation Day practice.

Per NFL rules, players will not be allowed to directly engage with fans or sign autographs, but the team will have pre-autographed items, and will produce an "interactive zone" where fans can speak virtually with players and ask them questions.

Washington has also partnered with the local health departments to offer free, on-site vaccinations for fans.

Fans can receive a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine each day while they attend, with no appointment required.