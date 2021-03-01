Washington Football Team will release Alex Smith; he's expected to continue playing elsewhere

One of the year's best feel-good stories has met the cold realities of the NFL.

The Washington Football Team has opted to release Alex Smith, according to multiple media reports.

Smith was the comeback player of the year and was widely celebrated for returning from a gruesome leg injury that nearly led to amputation.

But he also turns 37 later this season, struggled with a late-season injury on his surgically repaired leg, and would have been owed $19 million next season in Washington, money the team does not have to pay or count against the salary cap once he's released.

The official paperwork doesn't have to be filed for another week, but announcing the move allows Smith time to find a new team before free agency begins in two weeks.

At the end of last season, Smith said he'd take time and think over his future in football, noting the heavy toll his injury and comeback placed on his wife, Elizabeth.

But after winning the comeback player of the year award, Smith has been on a media tour, appearing in People Magazine, 60 Minutes and other major outlets to discuss his comeback and future.