Washington gives playoff hero Taylor Heinicke a two-year, $8.75 million contract

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke will be more than a one-game wonder in the NFL.

The former Old Dominion star signed a two-year contract extension with the team on Wednesday.

The contract's worth depends on if he is cut after one year, or if he becomes the team's starter, there are incentives to increase its value. The base value for playing two seasons is $8.75 million, though not all of that is guaranteed.

Washington could have offered a one-year deal to Heinicke, a restricted free agent. Locking him down for the second season is smart business, though. There is little risk to the second year, but if Heinicke backs up his big game, he's on a team-friendly deal in 2022 or could be traded for high value.

Heinicke, jumping in for the injured Alex Smith, nearly led Washington to a victory over the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The quarterback, who had bounced around the NFL, went back to school at Old Dominion to finish his math degree when he didn't receive any offers before the 2020 season.

In December, Washington found itself in a pinch and gave him a call. He put his classes on hold, and four weeks later was starting the biggest game of the Football Team's season.