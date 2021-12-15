Washington has 18 players on COVID list, but the expectation is Sunday's game with the Eagles will be played

ASHBURN - The Washington Football Team now has 18 players on its COVID list, all of whom have tested positive for the virus.
With the team facility having been closed since Monday, the hope is that the last positive cases will begin showing up on Thursday, allowing the team to get some certainty about who can participate ahead of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and potentially allowing some asymptomatic players to test negative and return in time for the game.
Only two of the 18 players are unvaccinated, and while the NFL hasn't finished its investigation into the outbreak, coach Ron Rivera speculated that the speed with which it has torn through the roster could indicate it is the omicron variant.
"I don't think anybody expected it to be like this," Rivera said. "This is a little bit more beyond what we had anticipated."
As of Wednesday evening, there had been no discussion of moving Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. NFL rules allow replacement players to be brought on for every player moved to the COVID list, and vaccinated players can join the team immediately.
If that stance changes it would likely first happen with regard to the Cleveland Browns game on Saturday - the Browns also have 18 positive cases, so they will be an early indicator of how the NFL plans to handle the situation.
Washington's two most crucial positions in the next 48 hours are quarterback and defensive line. There are seven defensive linemen on the COVID list, meaning new players will almost certainly need to be brought in, but Washington is allowed to poach off of other teams' practice squads because it has so many roster spots available at the moment.
At quarterback, backup Kyle Allen was added to the COVID list on Wednesday, leaving just Taylor Heinicke as having taken snaps this year.
With Heinicke ailing, the team has added quarterback Jordan Ta'amu to the roster - Heinicke and Ta'amu were the quarterbacks for the St. Louis BattleHawks in the short-lived XFL.
Heinicke was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, and said he feels like he's on a trajectory to play.
“There's some bruising (on the elbow), and it's tender and hurts a little bit," Heinicke said. "The knee, thank God, is fine. Dude’s helmet just hit me right there on the kneecap, bruised it a little bit, but nothing structurally bad. I went out to practice today. I threw the ball and my elbow didn't hurt while I was throwing. All around good news.”
Other notable players added to the COVID list were defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, Chilean tight end Sammis Reyes and receiver Cam Sims.
Most Washington players who have tested positive are vaccinated. For Ioannidis, it is his second time with the virus, as he tested positive last year as well.
The Football Team will do all its meetings virtually this week to limit further spread, though that obviously puts Washington at a severe disadvantage in a key game - both the Eagles and the Football Team are 6-7 and fighting for the NFC's final playoff spot.
"Everybody was doing the right thing," offensive lineman Brandon Scherff said. "We're masking, vaccinated. You know, it's just the nature of the game right now."
Scherff said he took some snaps at center on Wednesday, something he's never done before in his career, in case he's needed in an emergency capacity.
Washington is also dealing with a new injury to receiver Curtis Samuel. Samuel was limited in Sunday's game, and sat out most of Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury. Rivera described that as unrelated to the groin injury that kept him out for most of the first half of the season.
