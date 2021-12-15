Washington has 18 players on COVID list, but the expectation is Sunday's game with the Eagles will be played

ASHBURN - The Washington Football Team now has 18 players on its COVID list, all of whom have tested positive for the virus.

With the team facility having been closed since Monday, the hope is that the last positive cases will begin showing up on Thursday, allowing the team to get some certainty about who can participate ahead of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and potentially allowing some asymptomatic players to test negative and return in time for the game.

Only two of the 18 players are unvaccinated, and while the NFL hasn't finished its investigation into the outbreak, coach Ron Rivera speculated that the speed with which it has torn through the roster could indicate it is the omicron variant.

"I don't think anybody expected it to be like this," Rivera said. "This is a little bit more beyond what we had anticipated."

As of Wednesday evening, there had been no discussion of moving Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. NFL rules allow replacement players to be brought on for every player moved to the COVID list, and vaccinated players can join the team immediately.