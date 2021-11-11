Washington has the NFL's worst attendance, but don't expect to find a cheap ticket

Washington's struggles are reflected in the attendance figures. So far this season they've had 204,330 fans attend four home games, which ranks last of the 32 NFL teams (the winless Lions are right behind them with 208,185 fans).

As a percentage of capacity, Washington is filling the stadium at a 75.5% rate, far and away the league's worst.

This comes after removing tens of thousands of seats in recent years. The stadium's new capacity is 67,617, or a touch more than what Lane Stadium in Blacksburg holds.

Down the road, the New York Giants have had similar struggles, but are filling their stadium at an 89.6% rate, still one of the league's worst numbers but well above Washington.

Only two NFL teams are selling less than 85% of their seats (the Lions and Washington), as most markets are reporting a surge in ticket sales after a fan-less season due to the COVID pandemic created pent-up demand for live sporting events.

Asked about the issues on Wednesday, Washington coach Ron Rivera said he knows the team needs to deliver.

"Well, the bottom line is you've got to win," he said. "That's the truth of the matter. And I know that. I understand that.

"Winning is important. It makes things a lot better. It makes things taste better on Monday mornings, and that's just the way it is. I know it, I understand it. And I know that's what our fan base wants - they deserve a good product out there. And that's what we're trying to do. We're trying to go out and play to the best of our ability. We're trying to play to win. Because it's really about winning football games. You win football games, you'll fill that stadium up."