Washington is running out of receivers, will lean on practice squad heading into game against Cowboys

Inman and McLaurin have spent the week not only learning the game plan, but helping get the other players up to speed as well.

"They're here for a reason," Inman said. "At the end of the day, that's our job is to go out there and make plays. Make a one-handed catch? That's your job, to catch the ball. Whether it's with one hand or two hands. That's just how I see it."

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner acknowledged that things might have to be scaled back slightly.

Turner runs a complex offense with lots of routes, but will focus on a handful that he hopes will be successful against Dallas.

"Yeah, you just have to be a little more specific probably," he said. "I wouldn’t say it limits it. You just try to take the burden off of younger guys, not trying to ask too much of them. There’s always a fine line. You want to give yourself a chance to be successful, but not do too much where you’re putting your guys in jeopardy.”

Kyle Allen noted that injuries have been common across the division this year.

The Eagles, for instance, were without 9 of their 11 preseason offensive starters on Thursday night.