Washington is running out of receivers, will lean on practice squad heading into game against Cowboys

ASHBURN - Tony Brown and Jeff Badet won't be found on even the deepest fantasy football rosters.
Yet, there's a chance they will be called on Sunday during one of the NFL's most famous rivalry games.
Washington, which started the season thin at the wide receiver position, has found itself in a place of desperation after injuries to Antonio Gandy-Golden and Isaiah Wright last week.
The team signed former Alabama standout Robert Foster on Tuesday, but due to COVID-19 protocols, he won't be available for this game.
Things aren't any better on the Cowboys side, though their injury woes are on the offensive line - Dallas is down to its third-string left tackle and has just one starting lineman remaining of its original five.
Washington still has a somewhat respectable starting group of wide receivers - Terry McLaurin, Dontrelle Inman (UVA) and Cam Sims, who is expected to get his first start. After that, though, it'll be up to Brown and Badet to carry the load.
Sims was the unexpected star last week, catching his first NFL touchdown late in the game against the Giants.
"That's one of the most awesome moments, as a player, that you can have," Inman said. "The game is on the line, first touchdown, it's amazing. I'm happy for him."
Inman and McLaurin have spent the week not only learning the game plan, but helping get the other players up to speed as well.
"They're here for a reason," Inman said. "At the end of the day, that's our job is to go out there and make plays. Make a one-handed catch? That's your job, to catch the ball. Whether it's with one hand or two hands. That's just how I see it."
Offensive coordinator Scott Turner acknowledged that things might have to be scaled back slightly.
Turner runs a complex offense with lots of routes, but will focus on a handful that he hopes will be successful against Dallas.
"Yeah, you just have to be a little more specific probably," he said. "I wouldn’t say it limits it. You just try to take the burden off of younger guys, not trying to ask too much of them. There’s always a fine line. You want to give yourself a chance to be successful, but not do too much where you’re putting your guys in jeopardy.”
Kyle Allen noted that injuries have been common across the division this year.
The Eagles, for instance, were without 9 of their 11 preseason offensive starters on Thursday night.
"They've got a bunch of guys that have never played before, and they're out there making it work every now and then," he said. "We're going to have guys getting their opportunity. There was a time when it was me getting my opportunity two years ago when I was the third string, and two guys in front of me got hurt.
"I know the guys that we're bringing out there and playing have all the talent to do it."
McLaurin said one thing fans will notice immediately is Badet's speed.
A former Oklahoma receiver who played in the XFL this past season, McLaurin acknowledged that he's not the fasted player on the team - it's actually Badet.
But McLaurin knows it will take more than raw skill to make things work on Sunday.
"I tell these guys after practice: First of all, you have to make sure you know what you're doing. Second, you have to have confidence in what you're doing," he said. "I'm a big believer that when you get an opportunity, if you capitalize on it that's how more opportunities come about."
