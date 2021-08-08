Washington linebacker Jon Bostic has advice for NFL rookies: Don't just look at your money, invest in real estate

ASHBURN - This is Jon Bostic's ninth season in the NFL, and he's with his sixth team.

The linebacker has bounced around, and until this year, never made a base salary of $1 million in a year.

But while the casual fan might never have heard his name, the Washington Football Team starter is a go-to resource for younger players in one key area: money management.

Bostic, who is from Florida, invests almost every penny he makes in real estate. He encourages new players to do likewise.

"(We go from) not having as much growing up, to having a lot more than the average person sitting in the bank," Bostic said. "And a lot of us want to sit there and look at it. Which, there's nothing wrong with that, ... but at the end of the month, at the end of the year, how much did you really make?

"So I was like, take that money, put it somewhere where it's going to work for you."

Bostic now owns 22 single-family homes on Florida's Space Coast. He's so serious about his investing he said he's lived at home through his entire NFL career - he's only now starting to build his own home.