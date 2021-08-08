Washington linebacker Jon Bostic has advice for NFL rookies: Don't just look at your money, invest in real estate

ASHBURN - This is Jon Bostic's ninth season in the NFL, and he's with his sixth team.
The linebacker has bounced around, and until this year, never made a base salary of $1 million in a year.
But while the casual fan might never have heard his name, the Washington Football Team starter is a go-to resource for younger players in one key area: money management.
Bostic, who is from Florida, invests almost every penny he makes in real estate. He encourages new players to do likewise.
"(We go from) not having as much growing up, to having a lot more than the average person sitting in the bank," Bostic said. "And a lot of us want to sit there and look at it. Which, there's nothing wrong with that, ... but at the end of the month, at the end of the year, how much did you really make?
"So I was like, take that money, put it somewhere where it's going to work for you."
Bostic now owns 22 single-family homes on Florida's Space Coast. He's so serious about his investing he said he's lived at home through his entire NFL career - he's only now starting to build his own home.
"I look at it as my banks, you know," he said. "Instead of having it sitting at Bank of America or Chase or wherever, like, I've got Jon Bostic Bank 1, Jon Bostic Bank 2, Jon Bostic Bank 3.
"I tell the rookies, show me one bank in the world, let's say you have $200,000, that is going to give you $1,500 to $2,000 a month for your money sitting in their bank. They're not."
Bostic, who has played for the Bears, Patriots, Lions, Colts, Steelers and now Football Team, hires his little brother to help look after the properties.
He said if any of the new NFL players want to come see the business, he's happy to show them.
"I'm an open book," he said. "I tell these guys, man, come sit down with me. Come sit down with my mom - my mom (Jacqueline) is the one who sat me down and taught me all this stuff growing up. I used to work in her rental properties."
His dad, John, knows a thing or two about both worlds as well. He was drafted in the NFL, played for three years, then earned a doctoral degree.
For the moment, though, the younger Bostic's focus remains on football, where he's projected to be a starting linebacker for the Football Team alongside rookie Jamin Davis, a first-round draft pick.
Davis received a $7.4 million signing bonus, which it took Bostic seven years in the NFL to make. It's a hot market in the Ashburn area, but Davis could probably find a home or two if he wanted to get his own bank started.
