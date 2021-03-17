Washington makes 'A+' free agent signing, bringing in cornerback William Jackson III

A day after signing quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, Washington made its second big move of the free agency period.

The Football Team was lauded by national pundits for its signing of Cincinnati cornerback William Jackson to a 3 year contract worth $14 million annually. The first two years are essentially guaranteed.

Jackson's signing received an "A+" grade from ESPN.

Bringing in Jackson will give Washington a top-tier cornerback to pair opposite Kendall Fuller (Virginia Tech) in the secondary.

Jackson, a former first-round pick, isn't yet a household name. He played for the woeful Cincinnati Bengals, meaning opposing quarterbacks rarely threw the ball his direction.

He also didn't have many highlight plays, accumulating just three interceptions during his five years in Cincinnati - though he was injured for the entirety of his first season.

It's the salary that makes the deal a win for Washington. The Football Team lost cornerback Ronald Darby to the Broncos, where he signed a three-year deal worth $10 million annually.

For not much more money, Washington got a younger, more reliable option, one whose potential arguably hasn't been realized yet.