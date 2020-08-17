Washington NFL team hires Jason Wright, league's first Black president, to transform franchise

"In truth, what we are doing is much more than a new name. It is a new identity. A new way of engaging with the world. It's going to inform the way we embed in the community, the way we engage with the fans."

Wright becomes the NFL's first Black team president, but he said he took pride that he was also "the most qualified person for this."

Asked by Strahan what the new name would be, Wright laughed.

"I know what you're thinking, you hired a brother and all of a sudden the betting money is on Redtails," he said, referring to a proposed name that pays tribute to the Tuskegee airmen. "It is not."

He said no new name was immediately forthcoming.

"It's going to be a longer process and it's going to engage the fans intensely, it's going to engage the sponsors intensely, and at the end of it, we're going to make a decision as a Washington football community," he said.

Wright will report directly to Snyder, overseeing the business elements of the team. Coach Ron Rivera will also continue to report directly to Snyder, and oversee the football side of the operation.