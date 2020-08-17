Washington NFL team hires Jason Wright, league's first Black president, to transform franchise

A former NFL player who currently specializes in corporate transformations will take on the biggest job of his career - president of the Washington Football Team.
Jason Wright was announced as Washington's new team president Monday morning on "Good Morning America," where he was interviewed by Michael Strahan.
Wright starts next week, and will handle the business side of the Washington franchise, including its rebranding - the team dropped the name "Redskins" earlier this offseason.
He becomes the third president of Dan Snyder's ownership tenure. The first two, Vinny Cerrato and Bruce Allen, were both fired after compiling a decade of mostly losing seasons.
Wright and Strahan are examples of NFL players leveraging their position to launch careers after football, Strahan using his fame to become a TV host, and Wright taking advantage of the NFL's offer to players of helping them get into graduate schools.
On Monday, Wright was asked about the recent wave of bad publicity in Ashburn, including allegations from 17 women in The Washington Post of sexual assault by team executives.
"It's a culture transformation first, to make sure that we have an organization that people want to be a part of, and that itself will expand the value of the franchise and make good things happen," he said.
"In truth, what we are doing is much more than a new name. It is a new identity. A new way of engaging with the world. It's going to inform the way we embed in the community, the way we engage with the fans."
Wright becomes the NFL's first Black team president, but he said he took pride that he was also "the most qualified person for this."
Asked by Strahan what the new name would be, Wright laughed.
"I know what you're thinking, you hired a brother and all of a sudden the betting money is on Redtails," he said, referring to a proposed name that pays tribute to the Tuskegee airmen. "It is not."
He said no new name was immediately forthcoming.
"It's going to be a longer process and it's going to engage the fans intensely, it's going to engage the sponsors intensely, and at the end of it, we're going to make a decision as a Washington football community," he said.
Wright will report directly to Snyder, overseeing the business elements of the team. Coach Ron Rivera will also continue to report directly to Snyder, and oversee the football side of the operation.
Rivera said in a release he was excited to have Wright on board, "so that I can focus on what's most important to the fans in our community - winning football games."
Snyder gave the following statement:
"If I could custom design a leader for this important time in our history, it would be Jason. His experience as a former player, coupled with his business acumen, gives him a perspective that is unrivaled in the league.
"We will not rest until we are a championship caliber team, on and off the field. Jason has a proven track record in helping businesses transform culturally, operationally and financially. He is a proactive and assertive advocate for inclusion of all people and will set new standards for our organization, and for the league. There could not be a better duo than Jason Wright and Coach Ron Rivera as we usher in a new era for Washington Football."
