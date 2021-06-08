Washington observations: Chase Young returns, says this could be the NFL's best defense

ASHBURN - Chase Young wasted no time making headlines as he returned to the field after missing the team's OTA workouts.
"You've got to have a vision," he said of the upcoming season. "You've got to be working towards something. It's called manifestation.
"I feel like, if you look on paper, we can be, you know, the top defense in the league. Now we've just got to do it. We've got to put it on the field. That's just every day working and holding each other accountable."
As for his absence, Young cited two factors - his health and a wealth of off-the-field opportunities that awaited him after winning defensive rookie of the year.
Young said he's done endorsement shoots for Under Armour and eBay, among others, in recent weeks, as well as an appearance on Family Feud.
"So yeah, that's just three things I did," he said. "I'm blessed. I don't take any opportunities for granted. I say my prayers, and I'm just blessed to be here."
He said he was in communication with his coaches the whole time.
"They know I've been working. My teammates, they know I've been working," he said. "But during the OTAs, that was a big part of my training, that I would see improvement.
"I let the coaches know. They understood. I sent (trainer Chad Engelhart) videos all the time of stuff I was doing. And I've been in the building, in Phase I and Phase II, in and out. So I've been here and shown face, and, you know, they know I'm locked in. Everybody knows I'm locked in."
As for his health, Young said he had been bothered by his hip going into the 2020 season, in addition to a groin injury he suffered in the fourth game, and is putting a priority on entering this year healthy.
"I feel like my biggest thing this season is coming in just 100% healthy, not worry about everything," he said. "If you're 100% healthy it just helps with your mental and it just helps you play faster, just having that confidence you can do whatever you want on the field."
Other observations from Tuesday's practice:
--Curtis Samuel missed the workout with what coach Ron Rivera described as a groin injury. Cornerback Jimmy Moreland also was not present; Rivera said it was an excused absense.
--The best competition of the day was between the receivers and cornerbacks. The lines didn't go at full speed and strength, which Rivera said was deliberate. The coach wants the team to install its playbook, but not go so hard that injuries are a risk.
--That said, Montez Sweat demonstrated excellent footwork and did a great job reacting to each play as it unfolded. Looks like he's poised to take another leap this year.
--With Samuel out at wide receiver, we got to see a lot more of Antonio Gandy-Golden and Isaiah Wright, which was good for evaluation purposes.
Gandy-Golden caught a touchdown on a broken down play where Heinicke scrambled and Gandy-Golden was able to shake free from Troy Apke.
--Terry McLaurin has taken on a more vocal role in workouts this year, and the whole unit stays engaged during the entire workout.
While the second-team was working, McLaurin saw one of the younger receivers make the wrong decision on where to run after a screen pass, and shouted out advice.
"You ran into darkness!" McLaurin shouted out. "Press the inside hip and score! ... You can't be allergic to touchdowns!"
--While scrambling, Ryan Fitzpatrick jokingly threw an elbow into Matt Ioannidis and "pushed" the defensive lineman downfield for about 10 yards. Fitzpatrick does something similar several times in a practice - it's clear players on both sides of the ball have taken to him quickly.
--Ioannidis, by the way, ran with both the first and second teams during one of the scrimmage periods. So he's ready to go.
--Running back Antonio Gibson's toe looked fine, and it didn't appear that he was held back from doing anything. That's a positive sign.
--We saw a lot of Lamar Miller at Tuesday's workout, getting the ball in a variety of ways. Given the minicamp environment, it's probably too soon to read into that, but it's clear that Washington needs to find a No. 2 back for when Gibson isn't available.
--The cicadas are everywhere. Several players had to swat them away while running drills. It's worth noting that Richmond is cicada-free and ready to host training camp.
--There were two bad snaps to Taylor Heinicke when he was with the second team. Would imagine that's something that will be a focus in the film room.
