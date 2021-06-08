Washington observations: Chase Young returns, says this could be the NFL's best defense

ASHBURN - Chase Young wasted no time making headlines as he returned to the field after missing the team's OTA workouts.

"You've got to have a vision," he said of the upcoming season. "You've got to be working towards something. It's called manifestation.

"I feel like, if you look on paper, we can be, you know, the top defense in the league. Now we've just got to do it. We've got to put it on the field. That's just every day working and holding each other accountable."

As for his absence, Young cited two factors - his health and a wealth of off-the-field opportunities that awaited him after winning defensive rookie of the year.

Young said he's done endorsement shoots for Under Armour and eBay, among others, in recent weeks, as well as an appearance on Family Feud.

"So yeah, that's just three things I did," he said. "I'm blessed. I don't take any opportunities for granted. I say my prayers, and I'm just blessed to be here."

He said he was in communication with his coaches the whole time.

"They know I've been working. My teammates, they know I've been working," he said. "But during the OTAs, that was a big part of my training, that I would see improvement.