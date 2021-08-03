Washington observations: First padded practice brings trash talk, tight competition

ASHBURN - Chase Young dropping into coverage probably won't be a regular sight this year, but it happened Tuesday and produced one of the most memorable trash-talking moments of this year's camp so far.
Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic caught a pass in the backfield, then successfully outran Young for about 10 yards before being pushed out of bounds.
Watching nearby, receiver Terry McLaurin saw an opportunity to jump in.
"You lying, Chase!" he yelled. "You said you were faster than him! You lying! We just saw it!"
The talk flowed freely on the first padded practice of the season.
"You got guys like (Montez Sweat) who are just going to be on you the whole damn practice," McKissic said. "So when it's our turn to get after them, guys like Terry are gonna say something to him. We're going to make it very competitive. That's how you bring the competitiveness out, you know, you're talking trash - you've just got to know how to keep it at a certain level."
An early session matched the offensive and defensive lines up, with some intense pushing and shoving, but nothing that crossed the line.
The practice ended with a 2-minute drill.
Ryan Fitzpatrick and the first team went first, but their time didn't last long. Kam Curl intercepted a poorly thrown ball from Fitzpatrick, sending the starters to the sideline.
There was little hope for the second team, after another abysmal day from Taylor Heinicke, but when the lights came on, he was money during the scrimmage.
Heinicke successfully marched the second team the necessary 50 yards in 1:40, leading to an Antonio Gibson touchdown.
That led to a second try for the starters, and the energy ramped up for what was clearly the day's marquee event.
"That's the two minute drill for you," cornerback Jimmy Moreland said. "The energy goes up. Everybody's hostility goes up. It's just a different vibe, you know? You feel like you can hit more, that's all."
Facing third-and-8 in the red zone, Fitzpatrick's pocket collapsed, and he was "sacked" by Young, with Sweat close behind.
That left a fourth-and-20 for all the marbles.
Fitzpatrick bought time, heaved to the end zone, and Logan Thomas leaped to secure the ball over William Jackson, then toe-tapped to secure the score.
That triggered pandemonium. The offense celebrated as if they'd won the Super Bowl, with Sweat joining the celebration ("We're all one team!" he yelled). Young was at the spot of the pass, explaining that he would have had a sack under actual, full-contact rules ("I touched him!").
Both groups then watched and cheered as the third-teamers got their drill. Quarterback Steven Montez, filling in for the injured Kyle Allen, led the team to the red zone, but the day ended on a Danny Johnson interception.
Other observations:
-Jamin Davis (eye) returned to practice, but Jonathan Allen (hamstring) remained out. Deshazor Everett practiced for the first time, as did Cornelius Lucas, leaving Washington with just five players on the COVID list.
-Keep an eye on Dax Milne. The rookie receiver is almost certainly headed to the practice squad because of roster numbers, but could be this year's preseason standout.
-Running back Lamar Miller has been running with the second team, and along with Jaret Patterson have been pushing for a spot on the roster as well.
-Take away the final scrimmage session, and it was a brutal day for the wide receivers. Lots of dropped passes.
-It was a day of improvement for Sam Cosmi, the rookie tackle who has been getting dominated by Chase Young and Montez Sweat. Cosmi appears to be holding his own with better technique - and as is always the case, offensive players benefit from the pads coming on.
-Landon Collins logged a "sack" in early 11-on-11 action.
