Washington observations: First padded practice brings trash talk, tight competition

There was little hope for the second team, after another abysmal day from Taylor Heinicke, but when the lights came on, he was money during the scrimmage.

Heinicke successfully marched the second team the necessary 50 yards in 1:40, leading to an Antonio Gibson touchdown.

That led to a second try for the starters, and the energy ramped up for what was clearly the day's marquee event.

"That's the two minute drill for you," cornerback Jimmy Moreland said. "The energy goes up. Everybody's hostility goes up. It's just a different vibe, you know? You feel like you can hit more, that's all."

Facing third-and-8 in the red zone, Fitzpatrick's pocket collapsed, and he was "sacked" by Young, with Sweat close behind.

That left a fourth-and-20 for all the marbles.

Fitzpatrick bought time, heaved to the end zone, and Logan Thomas leaped to secure the ball over William Jackson, then toe-tapped to secure the score.

That triggered pandemonium. The offense celebrated as if they'd won the Super Bowl, with Sweat joining the celebration ("We're all one team!" he yelled). Young was at the spot of the pass, explaining that he would have had a sack under actual, full-contact rules ("I touched him!").