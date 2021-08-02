Washington observations: Heinicke's struggles continue, even against depleted defense

--Another name being called a lot out here is Cole Luke. Luke is a defensive back who played with Rivera in Carolina for three years. He's listed as a cornerback on the roster, but in Rivera's "position flex" world, he's just as often a safety.

Luke did have one of the day's most notable missed opportunities - a pass from Heinicke that flew straight into his numbers. He dropped it, and was told to drop and do push-ups on the spot as a result. But otherwise, he was solid, as he was in Richmond.

With Deshazor Everett still away from camp with an undisclosed illness, Luke is rapidly charging up the depth chart.

--One reason the offense's rough day was so disappointing was because it was against a seriously depleted defense.

Daron Payne was out (COVID protocols), Jonathan Allen sat out (hamstring), and Jamin Davis also didn't participate in full-team drills after getting poked in the eye on Saturday, according to coach Ron Rivera.

--One observation about presumed starting left tackle Charles Leno Jr. - he doesn't look as big as a traditional left tackle, but there's a lot of strength there, as well as a decent amount of speed. He'll hold his own at the position.