Washington observations: Heinicke's struggles continue, even against depleted defense

ASHBURN - Practices returned to Ashburn on Monday, and cool temperatures offered a refreshing break from the usual summer heat.
On the field, though, the performances were also significantly cooler, at least offensively.
Just one of those days? Might have been. Even Terry McLaurin dropped two passes, which is the Ashburn equivalent of a Bigfoot spotting.
Monday's observations:
--Taylor Heinicke is stretching himself during practices, and the result has been some uneven outings. He's working on throwing to his left side, a self-described weakness, and he's having growing pains while figuring it out.
The upside is that there's no need to spend August breathlessly debating an imaginary quarterback competition. There isn't one - this is Ryan Fitzpatrick's team.
One positive for Heinicke: After a rough day, during the final scrimmage portion he threw two laser-beam strikes to two receivers. When the competition was on, he found a way to get the job done.
--Fitzpatrick's scrimmage portion opened with Landon Collins sprinting in front of Logan Thomas to get a deflection on a pass that was thrown a touch too softly. Another play for Collins, whose bandwagon is filling up quickly.
--Another name being called a lot out here is Cole Luke. Luke is a defensive back who played with Rivera in Carolina for three years. He's listed as a cornerback on the roster, but in Rivera's "position flex" world, he's just as often a safety.
Luke did have one of the day's most notable missed opportunities - a pass from Heinicke that flew straight into his numbers. He dropped it, and was told to drop and do push-ups on the spot as a result. But otherwise, he was solid, as he was in Richmond.
With Deshazor Everett still away from camp with an undisclosed illness, Luke is rapidly charging up the depth chart.
--One reason the offense's rough day was so disappointing was because it was against a seriously depleted defense.
Daron Payne was out (COVID protocols), Jonathan Allen sat out (hamstring), and Jamin Davis also didn't participate in full-team drills after getting poked in the eye on Saturday, according to coach Ron Rivera.
--One observation about presumed starting left tackle Charles Leno Jr. - he doesn't look as big as a traditional left tackle, but there's a lot of strength there, as well as a decent amount of speed. He'll hold his own at the position.
