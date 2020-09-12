Washington players discuss how to best make a social justice statement ahead of opener

Coach Ron Rivera, who has encouraged his players to speak their mind on social issues, said he won't demand the entire team be on the same page.

"The biggest thing that I said to them, I said, ‘This has to be about respecting each other’s choice of what to do,'" Rivera said.

"I think that’s the most important thing. It’s funny because people say, 'Oh, you should all kneel together.' Or, 'You shouldn’t kneel because it doesn’t show team unity.' Well, I think that’s wrong. I think if half your team kneels and half your team stands and everybody respects that, that’s team unity.

"That to me really is, because I am mature enough to respect your right as an American—the First Amendment—to kneel, and you respect my right to stand."

The entire team will wear a patch with the No. 49 on it to honor the late Bobby Mitchell, while quarterback Dwayne Haskins will wear a helmet with Davon McNeal's name on the back - McNeal, age 11, was shot and killed at a Fourth of July anti-violence cookout.

Other players will try to balance focusing on the game with using their platform to make a stand.