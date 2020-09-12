Washington players discuss how to best make a social justice statement ahead of opener

When football was last played at FedEx Field, the end zone was painted with the word REDSKINS and the team's Indian Head logo.
Sunday afternoon, it will have the phrase "End Racism."
The time between those events was the same eight months it always is, yet also felt like an eternity. A global pandemic and racial reckoning shook the nation, while a coaching search, ownership battle and name change shook the Washington franchise, all in the span of a single offseason.
So yes, there will be football - the Eagles will attempt to extend their winning streak to seven against Washington - but there will also be a number of other storylines to watch.
New Washington coach Ron Rivera will make his debut, though he won't hear the roar of the crowd when he walks through the tunnel, since no fans will be permitted at the stadium.
One place where there will be people is the owners' box, where Dan Snyder will hold court, but likely without longtime minority investors Dwight Schar, Fred Smith and Bob Rothman, who are trying to sell their shares in the team.
The players had a meeting Friday to discuss how best to handle the playing of two songs before the game - Lift Every Voice and Sing, also known as the Black national anthem, and the Star-Spangled Banner. Those discussions will continue through Sunday's kickoff.
Coach Ron Rivera, who has encouraged his players to speak their mind on social issues, said he won't demand the entire team be on the same page.
"The biggest thing that I said to them, I said, ‘This has to be about respecting each other’s choice of what to do,'" Rivera said.
"I think that’s the most important thing. It’s funny because people say, 'Oh, you should all kneel together.' Or, 'You shouldn’t kneel because it doesn’t show team unity.' Well, I think that’s wrong. I think if half your team kneels and half your team stands and everybody respects that, that’s team unity.
"That to me really is, because I am mature enough to respect your right as an American—the First Amendment—to kneel, and you respect my right to stand."
The entire team will wear a patch with the No. 49 on it to honor the late Bobby Mitchell, while quarterback Dwayne Haskins will wear a helmet with Davon McNeal's name on the back - McNeal, age 11, was shot and killed at a Fourth of July anti-violence cookout.
Other players will try to balance focusing on the game with using their platform to make a stand.
Receiver Terry McLaurin, in an interview earlier this offseason, said he wants to make sure any actions focus not on increasing the divide in America, but bridging it - calling attention to what Black Americans encounter daily and asking for help.
"I feel like until the people who aren’t affected are as passionate and care about those who are, then there can’t be change," McLaurin said. "We have Black athletes and actors and actresses, and I feel like they’re celebrated across the country for the most part, but do people really appreciate their Black women and Black men at the end of the day?
"At the end of the day this football thing will be over, and I’ll have to raise my family and raise my kids in a world that I hope is inclusive, that’s built on equality. Racism still exists and we can’t hide from that, but the way we can move forward is having those conversations.
"Those who do not know what it’s like to be Black or be in those situations (can be) empathetic enough to understand that they may not know what’s going on, but they’re willing to help and be part of the solution and not the problem. And that’s what we need more of as a country."
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD