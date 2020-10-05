Washington players marvel at Ron Rivera's toughness as he coaches through cancer

LANDOVER, Md. - On Thursday, Washington coach Ron Rivera left midway through the team's practice when he began to feel weak.
He later confided that he probably shouldn't have been there in the first place.
Rivera is coaching his team while simultaneously undergoing chemotherapy for squamous cell cancer, a workload doctors cautioned him could be all but impossible.
But Rivera, who is in his first season in Washington, is insistent on trying.
"He just gets here, he's rallying everybody together, then you get hit in the head with something like this," punter Tress Way said. "I just feel for him on those days where, you know, you just don't feel good. You're in the fight of a lifetime, and it's something completely out of your control."
The treatments have taken a visible toll on Rivera, who at times during Sunday's game had to sit on the bench for a few minutes to take a breather. He had two IV bags of fluid injected into him before the game as a preventative measure.
"It means a lot, man, just to see him fighting," said cornerback Kendall Fuller (Virginia Tech). "Not even just (on game days), but on Wednesdays, and Thursdays and Fridays, seeing him fight. It motivates all of us to get out there and keep on fighting and never quit."
When Rivera isn't at practice, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, himself a former NFL coach, takes over. Del Rio has assured Rivera that his extremely detailed orders will be followed to a T while he's gone.
But Rivera also wants to be there with his team, to encourage them and make sure they are developing the habits and culture he wants to see in Washington.
On Sunday, he received a surprise as more than 400 friends and family members were turned into cardboard cutouts and placed in the end zone at FedEx Field. Combined, they committed more than $30,000 to be donated to cancer research.
Rivera choked up after the game when discussing the support, noting that the cutouts included his late brother Mickey, who died of cancer.
"I don't just represent me, I represent all those folks," said Rivera, whose cancer is believed to be curable by doctors. "I represent all those people that are sick and all those people that fight and all those people that have fought.
"That was really cool. It really was. It meant a lot to me."
Rivera's battle is getting national attention, and he was scheduled to appear on Good Morning America on Monday morning, where he planned to encourage continued legislation to guarantee healthcare for all Americans.
"Going through things I'm going through and seeing what these things cost, you just hope everybody is protected and covered," he said.
The treatment is expected to last until midway through the season, at which point Rivera hopes to be declared cancer-free.
Until then, players marvel at how he's still asserting his influence on the team.
"When I say attention to detail, I mean just every little possible thing," Way said.
"You know, we all come from different places, and we all have different things going on," receiver Isaiah Wright said. "To see coach going through what he is going through and still persevere and continue to do his job, it's motivating for us and keeps us going."
