Washington players marvel at Ron Rivera's toughness as he coaches through cancer

LANDOVER, Md. - On Thursday, Washington coach Ron Rivera left midway through the team's practice when he began to feel weak.

He later confided that he probably shouldn't have been there in the first place.

Rivera is coaching his team while simultaneously undergoing chemotherapy for squamous cell cancer, a workload doctors cautioned him could be all but impossible.

But Rivera, who is in his first season in Washington, is insistent on trying.

"He just gets here, he's rallying everybody together, then you get hit in the head with something like this," punter Tress Way said. "I just feel for him on those days where, you know, you just don't feel good. You're in the fight of a lifetime, and it's something completely out of your control."

The treatments have taken a visible toll on Rivera, who at times during Sunday's game had to sit on the bench for a few minutes to take a breather. He had two IV bags of fluid injected into him before the game as a preventative measure.

"It means a lot, man, just to see him fighting," said cornerback Kendall Fuller (Virginia Tech). "Not even just (on game days), but on Wednesdays, and Thursdays and Fridays, seeing him fight. It motivates all of us to get out there and keep on fighting and never quit."