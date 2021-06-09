Washington practice observations: A big day for the defense at the most spirited practice this offseason

Heinicke scrambled for a fourth-down conversion, but St-Juste broke up the final touchdown opportunity, a pass to Dyami Brown.

The defense spent most of the session celebrating boisterously. Fitzpatrick and Heinicke both returned to the sidelines and offered up pointers to the team's receivers.

Other practice observations:

--St-Juste had a monster day, and was seemingly everywhere, but almost all of the team's corners had spotlight plays of their own. One thing to note, though - there were no interceptions.

--Heinicke went deep to Dyami Brown a couple times, completing two of the day's most impressive passes. Late in the session he tried one that traveled about 60 yards in the air, and Brown got good separation but the pass was thrown a touch too far.

--Heinicke took a handful of chances and was mostly successful, but had a pair of long throws that could have easily been intercepted.

--The cornerback on that one was Troy Apke, who is being auditioned in the role after being converted from safety. The anti-Apke bias from this blog is well known, but today didn't do anything to change my mind, especially after other corners, including Danny Johnson, had big plays.