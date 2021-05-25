Washington practice observations: Fitzpatrick's first workout with the Football Team

While other teams are having trouble fielding a roster at optional practices, Washington had no such issues on Tuesday, as 87 of the team's 91 players reported for duty. They weren't tentative either.

Coach Ron Rivera had to send a handful of young players back inside because they wore their "shells," or shoulder pads - that's a no-no under the NFL's collective bargaining agreement.

The tempo stayed fast early, and after Kendall Fuller jumped a route and broke up a pass for Terry McLaurin, the defense started a rowdy celebration. The message? Game on.

The enthusiasm is in large part because of Rivera, and he said he was flattered by the turnout (the notable no-shows were Chase Young and Montez Sweat on the defensive line).

"I think our guys understand that we're a fairly new team, with a lot of new faces," Rivera said. "And so to get together, to work together, to develop - I think our guys have seen the importance and significance of this."

Other observations:

--New quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick jumped right in, and as a guy who has had a lot of "first day of school" moments with new teams, he was ready to take charge and let it be known how he wants to play.