Washington practice observations: Fitzpatrick's first workout with the Football Team

While other teams are having trouble fielding a roster at optional practices, Washington had no such issues on Tuesday, as 87 of the team's 91 players reported for duty. They weren't tentative either.
Coach Ron Rivera had to send a handful of young players back inside because they wore their "shells," or shoulder pads - that's a no-no under the NFL's collective bargaining agreement.
The tempo stayed fast early, and after Kendall Fuller jumped a route and broke up a pass for Terry McLaurin, the defense started a rowdy celebration. The message? Game on.
The enthusiasm is in large part because of Rivera, and he said he was flattered by the turnout (the notable no-shows were Chase Young and Montez Sweat on the defensive line).
"I think our guys understand that we're a fairly new team, with a lot of new faces," Rivera said. "And so to get together, to work together, to develop - I think our guys have seen the importance and significance of this."
Other observations:
--New quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick jumped right in, and as a guy who has had a lot of "first day of school" moments with new teams, he was ready to take charge and let it be known how he wants to play.
"We've got a lot of first, second year guys that are on the field, and he helped them get lined up," Rivera said. "And then you listen to him talk with (coaches Scott Turner and Ken Zampese) and you can see he's suggesting things, so there's that type of seniority that you feel and see from him."
Fitzpatrick's early work with the receivers is paying off. His best throw of the day was a back-shoulder fade to Cam Sims that was put in just the right spot at the right time. Cam Sims and Adam Humphries were two players Fitzpatrick seemed to have a really solid rhythm with right off the bat - no surprise on Humphries, given that they've played together before.
Fitzpatrick said his approach is to "put it in the spot where it needs to be ... then we can sit and talk (later) about expectations and why I did that."
--The play of the day, though, belonged to the other quarterback. Taylor Heinicke had a defender fully blanketing him, and he threw a sidearm pass - think Patrick Mahomes - to Isaiah Wright for a completion.
Heinicke's health remains a question mark until further notice, but his skill is unquestioned. He's extremely talented.
The day's other highlight was a pass that traveled 55 yards in the air to Dyami Brown that Brown was able to haul in. Don't get too excited, though. Heinicke would have been sacked on the play had it been allowed.
--Finishing off the QBs, Kyle Allen looked well ahead of schedule in his rehab from an ankle injury last year. Rivera said he's still easing back into things, but you wouldn't have known it from watching Allen move around. That's good news for the team entering camp.
--Saahdiq Charles was among the many players lining up at left tackle throughout the day. The offensive line was on constant rotation, and Rivera said that's intentional for the time being.
The same thing happened at linebacker, where Jamin Davis played at middle linebacker for a little while. Rivera said it's part of the learning process, and they'll eventually settle into defined roles.
--Sammis Reyes update: Had a couple of nice catches where he was much more fluid than at rookie camp, which is the progress coaches are looking for. Also had a pass where Heinicke zipped it over the middle, and it hit him square in the face mask. Can't win them all.
--Landon Collins remains out while he rehabbed. "Mental reps" are more of an NFL punchline than an actual thing, but Collins was engaged and participating through the whole practice, and appeared to be going through his motions from about 40 yards behind the play. He was no idle spectator.
--The team was addressed by Rivera and team president Jason Wright before practice, who noted the 1-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd.
--If two hours in late May are any indication, Curtis Samuel is going to be used in really dynamic ways this year.
Rivera on Samuel: "He's fast. That was cool. ... Then you see how dynamic he is once he gets the ball in his hands."
--Potentially fascinating Rivera quote of the day...
Asked about the improvement of the roster in Year 2, he referenced how dependent his Carolina teams were on Cam Newton - and how what he's building in Washington isn't dependent on a quarterback.
"Obviously one of the positions we relied on so heavily was quarterback in Carolina, in terms of our entire offense. Here we don't necessarily have to rely on the quarterback, because we do have a lot of good weapons around our QB positions.
"So this is going to be a little bit different for me as I study it and look at it and watch our guys. But it's good to see the type of personnel we have. I thought we improved at receiver; we're improved at tight end; we're improved at running back.
"One of the goals you want to do when you talk about your offense every year is you want to make sure you can protect your quarterback, and you have playmakers around them, and I feel this year is a different group of guys, but I feel we're in a better position than we were last year."
Something to keep in mind when the quarterback rumors heat up next offseason.
