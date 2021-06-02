Washington practice observations: Sam Cosmi is already turning heads on the offensive line

Rivera also singled out Saahdiq Charles, who missed most of his rookie season with injury, as somebody who "is having a really good camp."

Charles worked on a side field Wednesday, which Rivera said was part of a planned acclimation period for him as he returns from knee surgery.

As for Scherff, he's the longest tenured member of the group now, and even though he's only playing this season on a franchise tag, he takes his duties as the veteran member seriously.

"I remember Thursdays after OTAs, it was a race to (Kory Lichtensteiger's) house, and we played volleyball and everybody got together," Scherff said of his rookie season. "Just bringing the team together like that, outside of football. You can get to know your teammates a lot more with just personal stuff and not football stuff, so you can become a lot closer that way."

As for his own contract, Scherff was tight-lipped, as usual.

"I'm hoping we can work through something and get something done, but that's between my agent and the team," he said. "I'm not worried about that. I'm worried about getting better these next couple of weeks and getting ready for the season."

Other practice observations: