Washington president apologizes for Sean Taylor gaffe, says he didn't know fans would want to attend; more e-mails leaked in NFL probe

An already long week turned into a long Thursday night for the Washington Football Team.

The New York Times obtained more emails that were gathered as part of the NFL's investigation into a toxic workplace in Washington.

Those emails show Jeff Pash, the league's general counsel, joking about minority hiring with former Washington president Bruce Allen.

Meanwhile the current administration continued its damage cleanup from the decision to give fans three days' notice that legendary player Sean Taylor's number would be retired at Sunday's game.

In an extensive apology posted to the team's website, current president Jason Wright said the project had been in the works for months, but it was wrong to save the announcement for so close to the game.

"We thought that saving the news for a game week reveal was the best way to focus the message on Sean and his legacy," Wright wrote. "We didn't realize that so many of you wanted to make a trip to FedExField to be present for this moment -- a true lack of understanding of what you, the lifeblood of this franchise, needed to mourn our collective loss and celebrate Sean's legacy."