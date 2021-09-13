Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick will miss several games; Taylor Heinicke to start

“Some guys have an innate ability to create some enthusiasm and some excitement,” Rivera said. “That’s kind of Taylor, because of the way he plays. He plays a little bit like his hair’s on fire. He plays a little bit like a gunslinger.”

It’s the second consecutive season Rivera has dealt with a quarterback carousel. Last year, Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen, Alex Smith and Heinicke all took snaps.

“Business as usual, man,” tight end Logan Thomas said. “We’ve been in this situation before. Obviously, Taylor is a little more mobile than Fitz is, but same old story, just like last year.”

Kyle Allen will serve as Heinicke’s backup. Allen was the team’s backup quarterback last year before injuring his ankle. He was limited during training camp as he continued rehab, but Rivera said Allen has been fully cleared to participate.

The team also added Kyle Shurmur, a former Vanderbilt quarterback, to its practice squad on Monday. Shurmur was on the Chiefs’ practice squad during their Super Bowl season, and has spent portions of the past two years with the Bengals.

The addition of Shurmur will end rumors that Cam Newton is headed to Washington. Rivera repeatedly has said the team is moving forward with its young quarterbacks, and there is no interest in Newton.

Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III also threw his hat in the ring, tweeting out, “make the call,” along with a video showing some of his NFL highlights. Griffin went unsigned this offseason and joined ESPN as an analyst, but his contract allows him to leave if an NFL team calls.