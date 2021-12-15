Washington quarterback Kyle Allen added to COVID list as team is now without a dozen players

The XFL's St. Louis BattleHawks are getting reunited in Washington.
The Washington Football Team now has a dozen active roster players on the COVID list, and two more key players will be added to the list on Wednesday, according to reports.
Backup quarterback Kyle Allen and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis are both being added to the list.
Allen is the backup to starter Taylor Heinicke, but Heinicke is questionable to play this week with knee and elbow injuries he sustained last week against Dallas.
With Heinicke ailing, the team has added quarterback Jordan Ta'amu to the roster - Heinicke and Ta'amu were the quarterbacks for the Battlehawks in the short-lived XFL.
Washington has also brought in a number of reinforcements on the defensive side, with the NFL maintaining that Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles will be played as scheduled.
The Football Team will do all its meetings virtually this week to prevent any further spread, and the league believes positives from the current outbreak will all be found by then, allowing the team time to bring in replacement players, though that obviously puts Washington at a severe disadvantage in a key game - both the Eagles and the Football Team are 6-7 and fighting for the NFC's final playoff spot.
It's possible Washington is in a better spot by game time. Many of the players who tested positive are vaccinated and asymptomatic, and can return to the roster with two negative tests on back-to-back days.
The NFL announced on Monday that all team personnel will be required to get a booster shot in the coming week if they haven't already.
Most Washington players who have tested positive are vaccinated - for Ioannidis, it would be his second time with the virus, as he tested positive last year as well.
