Washington quarterback Kyle Allen added to COVID list as team is now without a dozen players

The XFL's St. Louis BattleHawks are getting reunited in Washington.

The Washington Football Team now has a dozen active roster players on the COVID list, and two more key players will be added to the list on Wednesday, according to reports.

Backup quarterback Kyle Allen and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis are both being added to the list.

Allen is the backup to starter Taylor Heinicke, but Heinicke is questionable to play this week with knee and elbow injuries he sustained last week against Dallas.

With Heinicke ailing, the team has added quarterback Jordan Ta'amu to the roster - Heinicke and Ta'amu were the quarterbacks for the Battlehawks in the short-lived XFL.

Washington has also brought in a number of reinforcements on the defensive side, with the NFL maintaining that Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles will be played as scheduled.