Washington releases Morgan Moses, ending his 7-year stint with the team

Morgan Moses was the longest-tenured player in Washington for three days.
The offensive lineman, who attended Meadowbrook High and UVA, got swept up in a massive changing of the guard happening in Washington, as second-year coach Ron Rivera puts his stamp on the team.
Moses' contract had two years remaining, but was not guaranteed, so the team does not owe him any money.
He will be a free agent and should draw broad interest, though this late in the offseason it could be tough for him to match the $7.5 million he was set to make this season in Washington.
With a strong season in 2021, he could position himself well for one more big NFL payday, though. The salary cap is expected to spike next offseason, with an infusion of new TV money and ticket revenues that were missing during the 2020 pandemic season.
Moses started 96 consecutive games in Washington, developing a reputation as an iron man who would do what it took to get himself ready for each Sunday's game.
The moves come in a month where there has been major turnover, and not just on the field. Several team employees in business roles have also been let go, including longtime receptionist B.J. Blanchard, who was the first person visitors saw at the Ashburn facility for 28 years.
When he was hired, Rivera was given a mandate to change the culture of the building, and the coach has shown little regard for tenure in doing so.
Moses wasn't the only player released Thursday - offensive lineman Geron Christian was also cut.
The moves intensify the pressure on second-round pick Samuel Cosmi to immediately contribute as a rookie, though there are two veterans who can play the tackle spots in Charles Leno and Cornelius Lucas.
Moses, who played seven seasons in Washington, became the team's longest-tenured player on Monday, when Ryan Kerrigan signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Moses now passes that baton to punter Tress Way, who has also played seven seasons with the team. Lineman Brandon Scherff, safety Deshazor Everett and kicker Dustin Hopkins have been in Washington for six years; no player has been with the team for exactly five.
