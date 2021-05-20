Washington releases Morgan Moses, ending his 7-year stint with the team

Morgan Moses was the longest-tenured player in Washington for three days.

The offensive lineman, who attended Meadowbrook High and UVA, got swept up in a massive changing of the guard happening in Washington, as second-year coach Ron Rivera puts his stamp on the team.

Moses' contract had two years remaining, but was not guaranteed, so the team does not owe him any money.

He will be a free agent and should draw broad interest, though this late in the offseason it could be tough for him to match the $7.5 million he was set to make this season in Washington.

With a strong season in 2021, he could position himself well for one more big NFL payday, though. The salary cap is expected to spike next offseason, with an infusion of new TV money and ticket revenues that were missing during the 2020 pandemic season.

Moses started 96 consecutive games in Washington, developing a reputation as an iron man who would do what it took to get himself ready for each Sunday's game.