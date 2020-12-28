Washington releases QB Dwayne Haskins, ending a tumultuous two seasons

Dwayne Haskins arrived as a first round pick, and departs less than two years later.
The Washington Football Team quarterback was released Monday by coach Ron Rivera.
"This afternoon I met with Dwayne and informed him that we would be releasing him," Rivera wrote in a statement. "I told him that I believe it benefits both parties that we go our separate ways. We want to thank Dwayne for his contributions these last two seasons and wish him well moving forward."
Haskins released a statement of his own.
It read, in part: "I thank the team and fans for the opportunity to play for the team I grew up rooting for. I take full responsibility for not meeting the standards of an NFL QB and will become a better man and player because of this experience."
Haskins has struggled on the field, but made headlines off of it as well.
He is the only NFL player to be disciplined for violating the league's COVID protocols twice, as he was last week after being seen at a large party without a mask.
After the second incident, Haskins was fined, but Rivera said he would stick with Haskins and lauded him for apologizing to the team and being sincere in his remorse.
Earlier this season, Haskins was benched after reportedly celebrating throwing for 300 yards in a loss to Baltimore.
After that benching, he was seen sulking at Wednesday's practice, and then missed the next several days of practice with what was described by the team as an illness.
Haskins' first NFL victory last season was overshadowed when he missed the final play of the game because he was taking selfies with fans.
On the field he missed open receivers and never adapted to the NFL game. His final record was 3-10 as a starter.
With his release, Haskins is subject to the league's waiver system, where any team can claim him. If he goes unclaimed, he will be a free agent this offseason.
Washington will absorb an approximately $8.5 million salary cap hit next year as a result of the decision.
The move comes as the team is chasing a playoff spot Sunday night in Philadelphia. Rivera said earlier Monday he hopes Alex Smith will be available, but if he is injured, the team would go with former ODU star Taylor Heinicke, who was signed in December.
Washington also has rookie practice squad quarterback Steven Montez available.
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD