Washington releases QB Dwayne Haskins, ending a tumultuous two seasons

Dwayne Haskins arrived as a first round pick, and departs less than two years later.

The Washington Football Team quarterback was released Monday by coach Ron Rivera.

"This afternoon I met with Dwayne and informed him that we would be releasing him," Rivera wrote in a statement. "I told him that I believe it benefits both parties that we go our separate ways. We want to thank Dwayne for his contributions these last two seasons and wish him well moving forward."

Haskins released a statement of his own.

It read, in part: "I thank the team and fans for the opportunity to play for the team I grew up rooting for. I take full responsibility for not meeting the standards of an NFL QB and will become a better man and player because of this experience."

Haskins has struggled on the field, but made headlines off of it as well.

He is the only NFL player to be disciplined for violating the league's COVID protocols twice, as he was last week after being seen at a large party without a mask.

After the second incident, Haskins was fined, but Rivera said he would stick with Haskins and lauded him for apologizing to the team and being sincere in his remorse.