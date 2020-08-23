Washington secondary emerging as a potential bright spot

"Jimmy's hilarious," the coach said. "There’s a confidence about that young man that you like, that tells you, you know what, put me in any position. I’m going to come through.

"Now, I say he’s hilarious because every now and then Jimmy might be on another planet and just kind of over there, his eyes are everywhere, he’s not focusing in on what he needs to do all the time. But, he’s a very good, young football player that has the ability to go to the next level if he works at it."

Moreland said he spent the offseason staying in shape by running around his Florida neighborhood. In Arizona, Kendall Fuller, a Virginia Tech alumnus, took up golf due to a lack of other options while training with his brother, Kyle.

"I would just chill in the crib and I'd be bored, so I just started going with him," Kendall said. "I’m so competitive so I’m like, I don’t know how long it’s going to take but I need to start so that eventually, years down the line, I can beat him."

Fuller and Moreland have plenty on their plates at the moment. With uncertainty on who will be placed where, they're learning to play both outside and inside while they wait for the roster battles to shake out.