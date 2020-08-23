Washington secondary emerging as a potential bright spot

ASHBURN - There aren't any fans at Washington's training camp this year, but there's still a cheering section - the secondary reacts loudly every time their unit is involved in a play.
New defensive backs coach Chris Harris, who used to play for Ron Rivera, wants his unit to keep things upbeat on the field.
"He tells us, 'We don't feed off the noise, we create the noise,'" said second-year cornerback Jimmy Moreland (JMU).
The secondary may have been the most underachieving group in 2019, which is saying something given how many positions were jockeying for the title. Now under new leadership, they've had a stellar camp, and several players are showing dramatic improvement.
"This group is better than some of the groups we had in Carolina," Rivera said, a group that helped lead the Panthers to the Super Bowl in 2015.
One offseason decision that is already paying dividends is the signing of free agent cornerback Ronald Darby, who has jumped into a leadership role.
"I like how he’s setting the tone," Rivera said. "I watch the way he practices; I watch the way he talks to the young guys; I watch the way he talks to the other receivers, too. A guy like that is invaluable to who you want to be. He’s a playmaker. He’s a guy who does things because he’s a pro and he understands it."
The unit's other veteran playmaker is Landon Collins, who got $45 million guaranteed to join the team last year, then failed to make a superstar-level impact for most of the year.
Collins rarely got the opportunity to stray from a traditional safety role, a mistake Harris is rectifying this season.
"Our goal is to utilize his talents," the coach said. "He’s an excellent blitzer. He can come off the edge, he creates havoc when he’s up close to the line of scrimmage. He creates tackles for losses.
"You just need one match to light the whole fire, and he can be that guy."
Collins will likely be paired with Troy Apke, a fourth-round pick in 2018 who struggled to get on the field last year. He's found favor with the new staff, though, and will get the opportunity he's been waiting for to prove himself.
At cornerback, Moreland became a fan favorite last year during the preseason, earning the moniker "The People's Corner" because at a listed height of 5-11, he could blend in on the street much easier than the average football player.
"I felt a lot of love, a lot of support," he said. "Everybody saw what I'm capable of, and now I'm working to carry that over into the regular season."
Rivera sees the swagger that fans love - and the mistakes that drive coaches nuts.
"Jimmy's hilarious," the coach said. "There’s a confidence about that young man that you like, that tells you, you know what, put me in any position. I’m going to come through.
"Now, I say he’s hilarious because every now and then Jimmy might be on another planet and just kind of over there, his eyes are everywhere, he’s not focusing in on what he needs to do all the time. But, he’s a very good, young football player that has the ability to go to the next level if he works at it."
Moreland said he spent the offseason staying in shape by running around his Florida neighborhood. In Arizona, Kendall Fuller, a Virginia Tech alumnus, took up golf due to a lack of other options while training with his brother, Kyle.
"I would just chill in the crib and I'd be bored, so I just started going with him," Kendall said. "I’m so competitive so I’m like, I don’t know how long it’s going to take but I need to start so that eventually, years down the line, I can beat him."
Fuller and Moreland have plenty on their plates at the moment. With uncertainty on who will be placed where, they're learning to play both outside and inside while they wait for the roster battles to shake out.
Unlike past seasons, it looks like there won't be a winner by default - the competition has included a number of interceptions, pass breakups and other disruptive plays, a potentially good sign for the coming season.
Note: Washington released wide receiver Cody Latimer, who was signed as a free agent but never made it to camp after being arrested in May on assault charges. ... Chase Young (hip) did some individual work during Sunday's practice. Rivera said the team willi be extra cautious in bringing him back to the field.
