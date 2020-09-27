Washington star Chase Young injured in Sunday's loss to Browns

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Washington defensive end Chase Young injured his groin early in Sunday's loss, and watched most of the game from the sideline in street clothes.

Young has been arguably the team's best player through the early portion of the season, living up to the expectations that were put on him as the No. 2 overall draft pick.

But in his absence, teammate Montez Sweat stepped up. Sweat, a second-year player, had a number of big plays in the second half, keeping Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield on his toes.

"He's been showing that all training camp, all season," cornerback Kendall Fuller said. "Anytime a guy steps in and makes game-changing plays like that, to get them behind the sticks, we love that because it makes our job easier on third down."

Coach Ron Rivera continued his policy of not speaking in depth about injuries; he said only that Young was injured and the team would evaluate him on Monday.

Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis also left the game, with an arm injury, leaving Washington with six defensive linemen for most of the game.