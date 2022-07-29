Washington star Chase Young will miss at least the season opener

ASHBURN - Washington Commanders defender Chase Young will miss at least the first week of the season, and potentially the first four games, as he continues to recover from a knee injury he sustained last season.

Commanders coach said Young is "doing everything he's supposed to; he's on time as far as where the doctor thinks he should be," but added that the torn ACL was a "serious injury."

Young is one of the team's best players and the star of the defensive line. He was named defensive rookie of the year in 2020, but struggled in 2021 before the injury.

One of the tension points between Young and the team was him skipping offseason workouts last year. He committed to participation this year, but instead of rehabbing his injury with the team doctors, he chose to rehab in Colorado.

Washington's medical staff had turnover this offseason after former trainer Ryan Vermillion was the subject of a DEA raid midway through last year.

Also, at the time, the NFL COVID rules were in place, and because Young was unvaccinated, he would have had to visit the facility every day for testing, even if he didn't have any official rehab business that day.

Washington's options for Young include putting him on the final 53-man roster, which would allow him to participate as soon as Week 2, but would require an additional cut, or leaving him on the physically unable to perform list, which would allow an extra roster player but force Young to miss the first four games.

Rivera said all options remained on the table. He grew frustrated on Friday as reporters asked follow-up questions.

"Guys, I can't tell you. I can't," the coach said. "You guys want me to give you a number. I can't give you a number.

"I don't want to put pressure on the young man to try to hit a number that I can't give you. I mean, it's frustrating for me to get asked every day the same question, and I try to give you pretty much the same answer."

Defensive tackle Daron Payne said Young has remained engaged with the team during film and study sessions, and will be ready to go when he's cleared.

"I feel like it's just a mindset thing, and Chase, he's got a real good head on his shoulders and I feel like he's just ready to get back out there and show everybody what he's got," Payne said.