Washington star pass rusher Chase Young likely tears ACL in win over Tampa

LANDOVER, Md. - Not everything was good news for Washington in a 29-19 victory over Tampa Bay.

Star defensive end Chase Young injured his knee in the second quarter, and is presumed to have a torn ACL, with official confirmation likely arriving on Monday morning, after the swelling goes down.

Young was in intense pain on the field, screaming as doctors tended to the injury, but a moment later refused to get on the cart that had come for him, insisting to walk off on his own power, with the assistance of trainers.

Young gave a speech to the team at halftime, and watched some of the second half from the sideline while on crutches.

"You could tell he was hurt, but like, he still wanted us to pull it through," safety Kam Curl said. "A guy like that, you want to pull through for him. You don't want to disappoint him."

Young's injury comes two weeks after the team's other star pass rusher, Montez Sweat, suffered a broken jaw in a loss to Denver. Sweat will miss another 2-4 weeks, leaving second-year player James Smith-Williams and rookie Shaka Toney to man the edges.

“You hate to see really good — great — players get injured in this league,” Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said.