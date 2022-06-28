Washington star Terry McLaurin agrees to a 3-year contract extension

Finally, some good news from Washington Commanders headquarters.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin has agreed to a 3-year contract extension to stay with the Washington Commanders beyond this season, which was the last on his rookie deal.

The contract, according to a source with knowledge of the situation, could be worth as much as $71 million, though the actual guarantees won't be known until the deal is signed and filed with the league.

The deal places McLaurin, a rising star out of Ohio State, in a tier with other top-paid receivers, many of whom received lucrative extensions this offseason.

McLaurin sat out the team's offseason workouts, but coach Ron Rivera said he wasn't worried about a deal getting done, and backed that up with an agreement well before the late July start of training camp.

Because McLaurin's deal is an extension, it's not likely to impact the team's salary cap situation that much in 2022.