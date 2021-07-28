Washington starts training camp with its best roster in years. But please temper your expectations.

Something strange will happen Wednesday as Washington’s annual training camp begins in Richmond. Fans will line the hill, look out at the field, and see ... a good football team?

Any cynicism is excused. This is a song that has been sung before around these parts, most recently in 2013 (final record: 3-13) and 2016 (final record: 8-7-1).

This year’s optimism is built not on smoke and mirrors but a genuinely improved roster that holds its own in the division at almost every position.

That enthusiasm may have the Football Team fans a little carried away, though.

A recent poll by The Athletic of self-identified WFT fans showed that more than two-thirds said the team needs to make this playoffs for this season to be a success — and another quarter said it has to win a game once it gets there.

Yes, Washington has legitimate players this year. In the NFL, though, that’s the price of admission, not a guaranteed path to success.

Fans’ optimism is likely fueled by last year’s run to the playoffs, but for those of you who have forgotten, Washington was a seven-win playoff team, not a world-beating juggernaut.