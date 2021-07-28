Washington starts training camp with its best roster in years. But please temper your expectations.

Something strange will happen Wednesday as Washington’s annual training camp begins in Richmond. Fans will line the hill, look out at the field, and see ... a good football team?
Any cynicism is excused. This is a song that has been sung before around these parts, most recently in 2013 (final record: 3-13) and 2016 (final record: 8-7-1).
This year’s optimism is built not on smoke and mirrors but a genuinely improved roster that holds its own in the division at almost every position.
That enthusiasm may have the Football Team fans a little carried away, though.
A recent poll by The Athletic of self-identified WFT fans showed that more than two-thirds said the team needs to make this playoffs for this season to be a success — and another quarter said it has to win a game once it gets there.
Yes, Washington has legitimate players this year. In the NFL, though, that’s the price of admission, not a guaranteed path to success.
Fans’ optimism is likely fueled by last year’s run to the playoffs, but for those of you who have forgotten, Washington was a seven-win playoff team, not a world-beating juggernaut.
If the NFC East had fielded just one competent team (or even one franchise trying not to lose in the season’s final game), the season would have ended a week earlier. The roster would be no less stacked, but the picture would be a little clearer. This is a team that’s still learning and growing, not a team one step away from title contention.
Look around the division. Fans in Dallas are celebrating the return of Dak Prescott, and arguably the NFC East’s best collection of talent. The Giants believe this is their time to take a step forward, and the Eagles .... well, the Eagles will also field a team this year.
But Washington is a trendy pick to make a run for a reason — the talent collection is as good as it has been potentially in the last decade.
At receiver, Curtis Samuel and Terry McLaurin are household names among fantasy football players, and tight end Logan Thomas emerged as a legitimate NFL starter last season. Running back Antonio Gibson was billed as a poor man’s Christian McCaffrey, but that may not be as poor as initially thought.
The defensive line speaks for itself, but the league is likely sleeping on how good Washington cornerbacks Kendall Fuller and William Jackson III are.
All that, plus the love second-year coach Ron Rivera has felt, should make this one of the most fun camps in recent memory.
Lurking beneath the good vibes, though, is the reality that this roster is very much a work in progress.
Releasing Morgan Moses and Ryan Kerrigan helped Rivera achieve the organizational reset he was seeking, but there is little-to-no proven depth at those positions.
Thomas is a great asset at tight end, but will fans sing the same happy tune if Temarrick Hemingway needs to take snaps in a key situation?
Add in Washington’s schedule — it’s the only NFL team that will face all four of last year’s semifinalists.
It’s a high-ceiling team that also has a low floor.
It’s a team that should provide no shortage of entertainment and headlines, which seems to be the norm in Ashburn.
But it’s also a team that can confidently speak of big goals thanks to its talent. And that’s a refreshing change.
