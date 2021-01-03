Washington stumbles into playoff spot after Philadelphia loses interest in winning season's final game

PHILADELPHIA - It took a number of bold coaching decisions, and some timely substitutions, but Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson was finally able to get his team in position to lose on Sunday night.

"I'm trying not to get fired tonight," a laughing NBC analyst Chris Collinsworth said, toeing the line between telling America what was happening and protecting the sanctity of the billion-dollar National Football League.

When the dust settled, the Washington Football Team emerged as a 20-14 victor, winning the NFC East with a 7-9 record and earning a home playoff game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which will take place Saturday night at 8:20 p.m. at FedEx Field.

First, though, came one of the wildest sequences of the season, even by NFC East standards.

Philadelphia's Pederson twice declined to kick a game-tying field goal, then benched quarterback Jalen Hurts in favor of third-stringer Nate Sudfeld for the fourth quarter.

With Washington attempting a crucial fourth-and-inches with the game on the line, Philadelphia jumped offsides.

The Eagles could not make the playoffs by winning, but could improve their draft position by losing. The New York Giants needed the Eagles to win to make the playoffs.