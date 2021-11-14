Washington stuns Tom Brady with dramatic win; Chase Young injured, likely out for the season

LANDOVER, Md. - Tom Brady was ready to pull off another dramatic comeback. Taylor Heinicke never gave him the chance.

Heinicke and the Washington Football Team pulled off one of the season's more improbable victories, knocking off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-19 on Sunday.

With 10:55 remaining in the game, the Washington offense took over, up by 4 points. They methodically racked up first downs and bled the clock for more than 10 minutes, ultimately going for it on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, with Antonio Gibson scoring a touchdown to seal victory.

Washington also may have found its solution at kicker, as Joey Slye (Virginia Tech) booted three field goals and two extra points without missing.

The day wasn't all positive for Washington, though. Star defensive end Chase Young injured his knee in the second quarter, and is presumed to have a torn ACL, with official confirmation likely tomorrow.

Young gave a speech to the team at halftime, and watched some of the second half from the sideline while on crutches.

With the win, Washington breathes new life into a stagnant season.

The Football Team was a 9.5-point underdog entering the game, and is now 3-6 with a return trip to Carolina looming for coach Ron Rivera, where he's likely to face Cam Newton.