Washington unlikely to draft a quarterback with the No. 11 pick, but still very much in the market for a rookie

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - With Carson Wentz secured, Washington coach Ron Rivera was asked Tuesday if that changes the calculus about potentially taking a quarterback with the team's first-round draft pick, the No. 11 selection overall.

"Yes, it does. It does at 11, most certainly," Rivera said. "For future depth, it doesn't change it, though."

Rivera indicated that he'll want to have three quarterbacks who are legitimate options going into training camp, and right now there are only two - Wentz and Taylor Heinicke. The team is not re-signing Kyle Allen, and Ryan Fitzpatrick's contract has expired, and he won't be returning.

"Right now we have two quarterbacks," Rivera said over breakfast at The Breakers hotel. "We've got Carson and we've got Taylor, and we feel really good about that combination of guys right now. But we have to take a long look at potential future (options), you know, and it could be a guy that's 4, 5, 6 years down the line. But we're going to take a look at it.

"I will say this: if there's a guy sitting there, and I know we don't have a fifth (round pick), but if we did have a fifth, the question would be, does he fit that long-term, later in the years guy? But then if there's another position that we like better, we're not going to take a guy just to take him."

That leaves a broad range of options, by design, for the Commanders. They could take a high-upside quarterback with a Saturday draft selection, or shop the undrafted free agent market, knowing Wentz gives them the time to explore.

But it appears unlikely that they'll end up with one of the draft's top two quarterbacks, Kenny Pickett and Malik Willis.

"You look at where we were, we were the 11th pick, and we figured there were at least three, maybe four, teams in front of us that need a quarterback or are going to look at a quarterback too," Rivera said. "So there was no guarantee. This group coming out right now, there's a couple guys that are going to get an opportunity that we did like, but knowing those teams are in front of us, we had to do what we felt was best for us.

"I like what we did. I really do. I honestly do."