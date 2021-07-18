Washington went back to the drawing board this offseason, and replaced 60% of its starting offensive line

At right guard, Cornelius Lucas appears to be the favorite, but he'll be pushed by rookie Sam Cosmi, a second-round pick.

Flowers will feel heat from Saahdiq Charles, last year's draft pick who missed almost all of his rookie season with various injuries.

"We drafted Cosmi, we do want him on the field, but we will put him on the field ... when he earns that opportunity," Rivera said. "Lucas is a guy that we are taking a nice, hard look at. That’s going to be a very competitive position going into training camp."

Leno steps into the most important role on the line, but won't do so as a total novice in the system - his position coach in Chicago, Harry Hiestand, got his start at USC working under Washington offensive line coach John Matsko, and the two share a similar terminology.

Where Saahdiq Charles lands will be interesting to see - he worked as a tackle last year, but has primarily been a guard this offseason.

Rivera said moving players around is a way to build depth, something the team is lacking.

"We've got some good, young players that are going to be guys that will eventually transition to bigger roles for us," the coach said. "But right now, we are really pleased with the position flex that we have from our young players. I think wanting to remake it and create a competitive atmosphere is a big part of what we did."