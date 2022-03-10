Washington will release Landon Collins; he said he was asked to take a second pay cut

Brought in amid great hype and fanfare, Landon Collins will leave Washington the way so many highly-paid stars before him did - long before his contract is over.

Collins, a safety who was personally courted by owner Dan Snyder during his free agent visit, was given a game-worn Sean Taylor jersey and told he was viewed as the heir apparent to Taylor.

Instead, his job was taken by a seventh-round draft pick, and Collins will be released by the Commanders before the new league year starts next week.

He told NFL reporter Josina Anderson that he had agreed to a restructured contract that would reduce his approximately $16 million salary for next year, but after Washington traded for Carson Wentz on Wednesday, the team approached him asking to take a second pay cut.

He declined, and will become a free agent.

Despite struggling to produce, Collins was well-liked by teammates, and when coach Ron Rivera moved him to linebacker this year, he disagreed with the decision but set his feelings aside and had a productive season before it was ended prematurely by a foot injury.

Washington will continue to pay for the signing, though.

The team back-loaded his contract to create more salary cap space in 2019, giving him a salary of less than $1 million that year to allow the team flexibility.

Instead, that was the year the wheels came off, with Washington finishing 3-13 and team president Bruce Allen getting fired the day after the season.

To create more money for the 3-13 year, the bill now comes due in 2022, where Collins will count $9.6 million against the salary cap despite not being on the team.

The Commanders have an undisputed starting safety in Kam Curl, a seventh-round pick who has exceeded expectations at the NFL level. They have not yet re-signed the team's other presumed starter, Bobby McCain, who joined on a one-year contract last offseason.

As for Collins, he insisted throughout the season that he sees himself as a true safety, and now will hit the open market ready to see where his next destination is.