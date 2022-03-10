 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Washington will release Landon Collins; he said he was asked to take a second pay cut

Seahawks Washington Football

Safety Landon Collins was given one of the biggest contracts in the position's history when he arrived in Washington.

 The Associated Press

Brought in amid great hype and fanfare, Landon Collins will leave Washington the way so many highly-paid stars before him did - long before his contract is over.

Collins, a safety who was personally courted by owner Dan Snyder during his free agent visit, was given a game-worn Sean Taylor jersey and told he was viewed as the heir apparent to Taylor.

Instead, his job was taken by a seventh-round draft pick, and Collins will be released by the Commanders before the new league year starts next week.

He told NFL reporter Josina Anderson that he had agreed to a restructured contract that would reduce his approximately $16 million salary for next year, but after Washington traded for Carson Wentz on Wednesday, the team approached him asking to take a second pay cut.

He declined, and will become a free agent.

Despite struggling to produce, Collins was well-liked by teammates, and when coach Ron Rivera moved him to linebacker this year, he disagreed with the decision but set his feelings aside and had a productive season before it was ended prematurely by a foot injury.

Washington will continue to pay for the signing, though.

The team back-loaded his contract to create more salary cap space in 2019, giving him a salary of less than $1 million that year to allow the team flexibility.

Instead, that was the year the wheels came off, with Washington finishing 3-13 and team president Bruce Allen getting fired the day after the season.

To create more money for the 3-13 year, the bill now comes due in 2022, where Collins will count $9.6 million against the salary cap despite not being on the team.

The Commanders have an undisputed starting safety in Kam Curl, a seventh-round pick who has exceeded expectations at the NFL level. They have not yet re-signed the team's other presumed starter, Bobby McCain, who joined on a one-year contract last offseason.

As for Collins, he insisted throughout the season that he sees himself as a true safety, and now will hit the open market ready to see where his next destination is.

mphillips@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6546

Twitter: @michaelpRTD

